Dear Smiley: On the subject of holes in car floors, the one in the passenger side of my wife’s Volkswagen Beetle was courtesy of a KGB bomb.
When Monica and I and our sons, then 2 and 3, returned from dinner on Christmas night in Moscow, 1967, the snow-packed parking area within sight of the KGB sentry was full. I parked around a corner.
Soon after, a bomb went off under the car. It blew off the front right fender and penetrated the passenger compartment. Soviet police investigated but never made a report that we could get.
As Associated Press bureau chief in Moscow, I had been increasingly disliked by Soviet officials for my reporting. The bomb was assumed to be a little warning. But I continued doing my job until winning a fellowship to Harvard nine months later.
And the U.S. Embassy garage repaired the car with imported parts, so we could sell it when we left.
HENRY BRADSHER
Baton Rouge
Dear Henry: You've just won our Best Car Story Award. No prize, just heartfelt thanks for sharing that chilling tale.
Cars and Bombs II
Dear Smiley: I learned on "Jeopardy" why they no longer import Yugos to the United States.
It seems during the Yugoslavian civil war of (the 1990s) they dropped a bomb on the Zastava factory. No more Yugoslavian Spam cans with engines.
MICHAEL HESS
Slidell
Quirky but lovable
Dear Smiley: I hope you will enjoy this additional sports car memory.
In the early ‘60s my brother and I got a Triumph TR2. I don’t know what year it was, but it was very old when we got it.
The seat couldn’t be moved, so I had to put my purse behind me to reach the pedals.
The gas gauge also didn’t function, but since the cap was on top rather than the side, a yardstick worked perfectly.
The only problem I had was that my brother would only put 25 cents worth of gas in, and it was always very low when I got it.
Our father didn’t know how to drive a stick shift, so our mother took us to Audubon Park to teach us.
It was red and it leaked, but I loved that car!
LYNN IVES
New Orleans
Drinks and dinner
Dear Smiley: Thursday’s mention of soft drink bottle deposits brought back memories of buying a Coca-Cola from a machine in my family’s store — six cents for a six-ounce bottle.
We would add a bag of salty peanuts, and drink and eat to our heart’s content on the store’s front porch.
NICK DELAUNE
Prairieville
A boy named Sou
Dear Smiley: When I read about the Petite Souris, it reminded me of how my brother, Don Barry, got his nickname.
As I understand from the stories that were told, when he was born he was very little. Our neighbors who spoke only French called him a "Te-Souris" (small mouse). This got shortened to Sou. Our community of Frisco/Livonia called him this for 67 years.
Although he started life as a Te-Souris, he grew into a very large man with a big heart. Needless to say, my children grew up with an uncle named Sou, and I grew up with a boy named Sou.
I did have another brother named Chicken, but that’s a story for another day.
VERCIE TALBOT-MANSUR
Greenwell Springs
No dear hunting!
Dear Smiley: My friend Benny and I were at our hunting camp in Claiborne Parish, and he told me he had recently purchased a pop-up deer blind, which he planned to use the next morning.
I had never seen a pop-up deer blind, so I asked Benny what it looked like.
A picture is worth a thousand words, so Benny just said the phrase "pop-up deer blind" into his cellphone, expecting to see an image of a deer blind appear on his cellphone screen.
Unfortunately, Benny's cell phone didn't understand Benny's Cajun accent. It interpreted what Benny said as "pop-up dear blonde."
I don't know what showed up on Benny's cellphone screen, because he deleted the image immediately. But it was not a pop-up deer blind.
RICHARD FOSSEY
Baton Rouge