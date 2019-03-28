"A friend of mind spent most of his adult life fishing, hunting and trapping in the south Louisiana marshes," says Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville.
"At one time he had a pet Labrador retriever that was a constant companion.
"Once, after a weekend in the marsh, my friend decided that he would stop at a local bar not too far from his house before heading home.
"He stayed a lot longer than he thought he would, and had left his dog in the bed of his pickup.
"Upon arriving home, his wife inquired as to why he was so late in returning home. He told her that his boat engine gave him lots of trouble.
"She said, 'That’s funny; your dog came home and ate about three hours ago and then left!'
"The dog had gone home, eaten, and then returned to the bed of the truck without my friend's knowledge! BUSTED!"
The unwelcome
Annie Purnell Collom, of Kenner, says, "Like everyone, I am so sick and tired of telemarketers (aka scam artists) invading my time, and not knowing if the number might be a friend's unknown cell.
"As I answered a call last week the scammer said, 'We have a free medical alert bracelet for you to alert 911 in case of emergency.'
"I replied, 'Do you have a bracelet that alerts me of telemarketers trying to scam me?' Silence.
"Smiley, as I am typing this, I get a so-called Social Security scam on my cellphone telling me that I am in big trouble and must call them back immediately!
"Do they ever learn?"
Education bargain
Ray Schell says, "Your readers' comments on early days at LSU and other schools of higher education remind me of one of my favorite stories of old times.
"When I attended Wayne State University in Detroit between 1954 and 1959, the cost of tuition was $11 per credit hour, up to 10 hours — and the rest was free.
"Even with the low wages back then, it was easy for me to pay for my education, and living at home I just had the cost of driving back and forth.
"I wonder what it would take to get our Legislature to do more to encourage higher education for all."
Cool rules
After I mentioned slide rules carried by engineering students in my college days, I had some comments:
- Cary Frank Owen says, "Your item on dueling engineers reminded me that in the early ’60s it was fashionable to adorn slide rule holsters with the image of a knight’s chess piece, like Paladin of the TV show ‘Have Gun Will Travel.’
"As a business major, I was jealous."
- Dale J. Landry, of Baton Rouge, says, "During my 6 years at LSU (4-year degree), the engineering students went from slide rules on their belts to calculators.
"Some 45 years later my slide rule still works; the calculator doesn’t."
Special People Dept.
- Mazie Guerin celebrates her 95th birthday Saturday, March 30.
- Dorothy "Ms. Dot" DeBosier celebrates her 90th birthday Friday, March 29. She was one of the four original teachers at St. Aloysius School in Baton Rouge, where she served for 50 years.
- Eva "Granny Big" Vujnovich celebrates her 90th birthday Saturday, March 30.
Falling for Lash
Wanda Gee, who grew up in my hometown of Natchez, Mississippi, adds to our series on movie cowboy heroes making personal appearances when we were kids:
"Regarding Lash Larue, do you remember the Sears store in downtown Natchez, near the corner of Main and Union streets?
"Lash, whom I adored, made a promotional appearance one day, and I begged my mother to take me to see him.
"There he was, dressed in his dazzling black outfit, at the top of the wide stairs to the second floor. I think he even had his whip with him.
"I got so excited I backed up and fell down the stairs. Embarrassed but uninjured, I will never forget that overwhelming moment!"