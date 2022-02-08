Our Monday mention of the delicate way pregnancy was discussed in the past led Christy C. Bourgeois, of Baton Rouge, to tell this story:
"My daughter and her husband are expecting their third child in late August. In an effort to prepare their older children, 2 and 5, for the arrival of the new baby they made them T-shirts with 'I’m Going to Be a Big Sister/Brother,' respectively.
"After explaining to the 5-year-old what the shirt meant, he asked, 'Where is the baby right now?'
"My daughter explained it was in her stomach. Then he wanted to know, 'When's it gonna hatch?'
"They are raising a few chickens, so it's an understandable question."
Sorry, Dad
After our story about California crawfish boil participants figuring a half-dozen crawfish made a meal, Jan Sanders tells of a similar experience:
"In the late 1990s, while living in upstate New York, I saw a local restaurant, Spanky's, newspaper ad. It was flying in fresh Louisiana crawfish for a weeklong celebration, with crawfish dishes on its menu.
"I called to learn if they would have boiled crawfish — yes! Thrilled, and starved for crawfish, my husband and I made our visit to satisfy my envy.
"Being presented with the menu, we saw boiled crawfish only under 'appetizers,' at $12.95.
"Asking the waitress about the number of pounds for that price, she looked up at the ceiling with a most quizzical look.
"Feeling an under-the-table kick from my husband, I quickly remembered where I was, and rephrased my question:
"'How many crawfish does one get for $12.95?'
"'One dozen.'
"Believing my father would roll over in his grave if I paid that much, at first I passed. But then, seeing an order being enjoyed by a patron at the bar, I succumbed and ordered.
"Some of the largest crawfish I've ever seen, and done to perfection! Enjoyed every bite!
"No more to say — except that I honored my father by not ordering more."
Fit to be tied
We've had stories about keeping cars running with everything from chewing gum wrappers to matchsticks, but I don't think we've had dental floss yet:
Jean F. Haydel, of River Ridge, says, "Driving in a hard rain, the shotgun-side wiper blade flew off, leaving the metal arm to rub across windshield.
"I could not turn off wipers to prevent scraping of the windshield, as that would not allow me to see on the driver's side.
"Under an overpass, the wipers were turned off. Out came the dental floss. A line from the end of the wiper arm to the axle of the wiper assembly held the arm away from the windshield.
"The arm waving in the air did look odd, but the driver’s wiper worked fine without damage to the windshield.
"Recommended travel kit: a small rock, a fireplace log, an empty cardboard box, some duct tape, AND dental floss."
Rock on
This is too technical for me, but Ray Sterling, of Gonzales, explains why putting a rock in a distributor kept the points working and the car running. He responded to a reader who questioned this repair technique:
"I agree points need to open and close. Rest of the story: the nylon wore down and wouldn’t open the points, so placing a pebble in by the points subbed for the nylon.
"As the cam on the distributor shaft turned, the pebble in place of the nylon opened and closed the points."
Special People Dept.
— Anna Lee McAnelly Fronczek Strait, of Decatur, Texas, formerly of Westlake, celebrates her 102nd birthday Wednesday, Feb. 9.
— Sarah Doucet Duplechain, of Baton Rouge, formerly of Church Point, celebrates her 92nd birthday Wednesday, Feb. 9, with a trip to the casino.
— Ed and Pat Ryan, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 70th anniversary Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Going gummy
Continuing our seminar on car repair, Bill Huey has this reaction to the reader who told of pepper being used to seal a leaky radiator:
"Pepper sounds a bit spicy/dicey as a radiator sealant. My grandfather, the traveling salesman, said he relied on oatmeal to do the job."