This is either a neat trick or a dirty trick — you decide.
Jim Skelly says, "Years ago a bunch of coworkers decided to have a crawfish boil.
"One new coworker was from the North and didn't know how to peel and eat them. So A.J. told him to break them in half, suck the heads, and throw the tails in front of him.
"After a while the new guy said, 'I don't see too much to this.'
"Then everyone caught on to what A.J. was doing and straightened the new guy out."
Lone Star lonely
"Speaking of crawfish," says John Wyatt, of Metairie, "my wife Gay and I lived in Austin, Texas, in 2001.
"We went to a new restaurant. Inside was a handwritten sign that read 'Boiled Crawfish.'
"Of course I was dubious, so I asked the waitress if could try one.
"She left, came back in a few minutes and told me, 'It's cooking.'
"When I said 'IT?' she informed me that they 'cook them to order.'
"When my one cooked-to-order crawfish arrived, you can imagine how un-tasty it was."
Bullfighting, anyone?
Karen Poirrier, of Lutcher, says a recent Advocate article about a runaway cow reminded her:
"My three sisters and I used to race around our house on Welham Plantation. Once, while they were taking a water break around the cistern, I practiced my hurdling by jumping over the butane tank by the side of the house.
"On my way back to join my sisters, I realized our calf, Bullie Woolie, was running behind me. I scampered beneath our house (which fortunately was raised on brick pillars). My mother who had been sewing by a window, screamed repeatedly, 'Bullie Woolie! Bullie Woolie!'
"The calf's front hooves pawed the ground as he tried in vain to get under the house. He quit only when my sisters also screamed.
"The next day Bullie Woolie went to live in my grandmother's pasture and grew into a beef bull."
Ancient Music Dept.
Nelson "Jake" Jacobs, of Winder, Georgia, writes of aging and R&B:
"On Feb. 4 Dale and I observed our 50th anniversary. To celebrate, we got tickets to the Four Tops and the Temptations concert in Athens.
"Since each group has only one original member, we jokingly said we were going to see 'The Temp' and 'The Top.'
"Just our luck; the day before the concert we were notified that the show was postponed until May due to a health concern with a group member.
"We speculated that the issue was COVID, but our friend Sandra King was probably right when she said it was more likely a hip replacement."
Saint Joe?
Ruth Barnes, of Baton Rouge, poses this question:
"With all the worship of Joe Burrow, don’t you think he should be made a Saint?"
Patience, Ruth. The way NFL players change teams these days, it's entirely possible Mighty Joe will be wearing black and gold in a few years.
Special People Dept.
— Lorraine Armagnac LaCour, of Kenner, celebrates her 101st birthday Monday, Feb. 14. She was a lifelong New Orleans resident before Hurricane Katrine. She was married for 80 years to the late Owen J. LaCour Sr.
— Vivian Pontif Cancienne, of Youngsville, celebrates her 101st birthday Monday, Feb. 14. She was a longtime educator in the Thibodaux area.
— Jerry and Paula King, of Gretna, celebrated 55 years of marriage Saturday, Feb. 12.
— Ross and Diane Broderson, of Destrehan, celebrate their 52nd anniversary Monday, Feb. 14. He is a retiree of Shell Oil of Norco; she is a retiree of Waterford 3 power plant in Taft.
New pet
Brent Smith, of Metairie, says, "When I was 15 and my brother was 11, Mom announced that we would have a new addition to our family.
"My reaction was, 'Is it a dog or a cat?'
"At the time my sister was born, Mom was 41."
Thought for the Day
Paul Major, of Livonia, says, "Shouldn't it be obvious to everyone by now that allowing legislators to control redistricting is like allowing a 5-year-old to cut his own piece of cake?"