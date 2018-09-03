Joe Fairchild, of Thibodaux, has this comment about Loren Scott's ancient story in the Saturday column about the guy using jumper cables for a tie (Fran Taylor says, "The first time I heard that, I was too little to laugh, so I just turned over in my crib and wet my diaper!"):
"Dr. Scott's story about the tie put-down brought back a memory of a similar put-down.
"I used to fly to Denver each summer to prepare my reserve unit's summer camp payroll.
"I had seen Debbie Reynold's 'The Unsinkable Molly Brown' and knew the lore of Brown's Palace Hotel in Denver, so I decided to have dinner on a Saturday night in the hotel dining room.
"Denver is a pretty casual place, so I was wearing a sports shirt as I stood in the maitre d's line, right behind a lady in her 80s. I was in my early 30s.
"The maitre d' said to the elderly lady, 'Madam, your husband will have to have a coat and tie.'
"She turned and gazed at me, and said, 'Huuurrrmph! MY husband is a handsome man.'
"I just shrugged my shoulders, put my hands in my pockets and walked into the night. I never did return."
The 'X' file
Despite readers pointing out that "geaux" is not a proper French spelling for the "oh" sound, LSU fans are jumping on the Geaux Wagon regarding the Tigers' quarterback Joe Burrow.
Both Dusty Kling and Tom Miller came up with "Let's Geaux Jeaux Burreaux!" as a rallying cry for the Bayou Bengals. (Although Tom spelled the last name "Burroux.")
Old news
Linda Dalferes says, "My husband and I just realized that we are truly in the 'old' category.
"That truth came to us this morning when we got three calls in a row: one from the doctor, one from the pharmacy and one with 'an important message for seniors,' trying to sell us a funeral and burial plot.
"Seems those are just about the ONLY calls we get these days. That’s OK because we are still on the right side of the grass and loving life (especially those grandkids)."
Linda, you're not REALLY old until you also get offers in the mail for hearing aids and scooters … and don't ask me how I know. …
Watch your tongue
Emile Goettz, of Slidell, comments on my encounter with tongue as a meat, when I described it as looking like, well, a tongue:
"I think you got confused about 'lunch tongue' (mentioned by a reader). It is nothing like cow's tongue.
"Lunch tongue is a jelled loaf. It is sliced and sold by the pound, like hoghead cheese or loaf sandwich meat.
"Cow's tongue is sold as the whole tongue. I have only eaten it stuffed with garlic cloves and cooked in a red gravy."
Special People Dept.
- Katie Nell Morgan celebrates her 100th birthday Tuesday, Sept. 4. She is a retired educator and principal in East Baton Rouge Parish (one of her students at Cedarcrest-Southmoor Elementary was Advocate LSU football guru Scott Rabalais).
- Marjorie "Patsy" Richardson, of Gonzales, celebrates her 97th birthday Tuesday, Sept 4. On that date, she and her husband, G.W. Richardson, also celebrate their 78th anniversary.
Mansion escapees?
Spanish Town's neighborhood email site has been buzzing about the baby chicks seen hanging out at Arsenal Park, between the State Capitol and the Governor's Mansion.
Since Gov. Edwards is possibly the only chicken farmer in the neighborhood (years ago, one neighbor tried raising emus, but they're long gone), the speculation is that the chicks got out of their cage at the Mansion.
Mystery man
Bertha Hinojosa says 4-year-old grandson Carter came home with a story he heard at day care:
"He said, 'God once put a lot of water on the land, and all the animals had to be loaded on a boat.'
"His mother asked him if he knew who built the boat and saved the animals. Carter answered, 'No one.'
"Then she asked if it was Noah. Carter said, 'Yes, that's what I said — no one.'"