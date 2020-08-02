"I love my job as a high school English teacher; there is never a dull moment," says Susan.
"Playing a vocabulary game with my new class of juniors, I asked, 'What is a barrister?' (In England, a member of the legal profession who pleads cases in court.)
"An oh-so-helpful young lady raised her hand, then said very condescendingly, 'It's barista, and it is someone who works at Starbucks.'
"I looked around the classroom, and all of the other students nodded their agreement. It may be a long year."
The magic word
"One weekend, we were babysitting the grandchildren," says Wanda Bardwell, of Jefferson, "and I taught them a new card game.
"We played for pennies, but when you ran out you could continue to play if you called out 'poverty!'
"They were excited to have their dad learn the game. When Dad ran out of pennies, Joey said, 'Don't worry, Dad; all you have to do is yell 'puberty!'
"Dad had a shocked face, and I literally fell out of the chair in hysterics."
Fats and The Doctor
Phil Ragusa says, "Reading about the piano Fats Domino did not play (in the Saturday column) brought back a favorite memory of mine.
"Many years ago, my wife and I and another couple went to New Orleans for a night cruise in a large river boat with Fats playing.
"We were almost first in line when I noticed a sign that read 'No cameras allowed.' I ran back to the car and put my camera away.
"We boarded, and were in very first row! An hour or so later it seemed like lightning bolts were present with all the cameras flashing.
"After an hour or so, it was announced that if enough money was collected Fats would play longer — and jam with Dr. John.
"That was soon done, and out rolled another piano. Fats and Dr. John faced each other, jamming for at least another hour. Terrific night!"
Messy but helpful
Dottie "Gran" Nunez, of Metairie, recalls the time she visited her granddaughter and family, and was put in her 5-year-old great-grandson's bedroom and playroom.
That evening, she walked into the room and saw toys scattered all over the floor.
"Peyton," she said, "you need to pick up your toys, because if Gran trips and falls she will have to go to the hospital."
Without hesitating, he said, "I'll take you there."
Special People Dept.
- William "Beagle" Dupre, of Belle Rose, celebrates his 100th birthday Monday, Aug. 3.
- Larry and Vicky Meares, of Slaughter, celebrate 69 years of marriage Monday, Aug. 3.
- Dianna and Byrne W. "Pete" Dyer III celebrated their 50th anniversary Sunday, Aug. 2.
Language lesson
"After all these years, I finally know how to speak Spanish," says Richard O'Neil, of Metairie.
"Isaias, Isaias, Isaias — how's that?"
Painful accessories
Richard Carter comments on our Saturday alligator story:
"Reading about baby alligators hanging from kids' ears reminded me of my wife’s sisters, while growing up in Camden, Arkansas.
"The older sister convinced the middle sister that their pet turtles would look good as earrings.
"After playing dress up, when it was time to take them off, there was a problem. ...
"I can’t repeat the telephone conversation between their mom and their family doctor."
Name that entree
Here's an alligator story that won't die:
I recently told of the availability of whole skinned alligators, ready for the grill, and mentioned one being pictured in an ad with an apple in its mouth.
An imaginative reader suggested that it would be better if the gator had a small pig in its mouth, with the apple in the pig's mouth.
Barry St. Cyr, of Opelousas, follows up with this suggestion: "In the tradition of a turducken, wouldn't an alligator with a pig with an apple be an allipiple?"
But Willie Maynor, who in the past often wrote in using the alias "Guillermo Rojas," has his own idea about a name:
"The pig stuffed with an apple in its mouth, when stuffed in the alligator, becomes an appigator, a name which I’ll register with the U.S. Patent Office."