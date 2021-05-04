As a former Istrouma High cheerleader, I enjoyed this story from Darrel "Le Roi" Leger, of Kaplan:
"In 1960 or so, I was a 60-pound football player for Maltrait Memorial Catholic School when we played Erath.
"After one play, I saw the ball on the ground and picked it up to hand to the referee. He said he had not blown the whistle; the ball was still in play.
"So, I took off toward the goal, my helmet bouncing around my tiny tête.
"I looked on the sideline, and there is a cheerleader (Miss Mouton) outrunning me to the goal. I was tackled and the ball flew out of bounds at the 5-yard line.
"My one great moment in sports."
That's poverty!
Diane Sabatier Hebert, of Lafayette, says, "When we were young, my father had a method of correcting us when we complained about not having something we thought we should have.
"If we complained about the food at dinner, he would say, 'Just think, some people don't have any food at all.'
"His efforts paid off. My younger sister, staring outside the window at the rain, said, 'Just think, some people don't have any weather at all.'"
Lost in translation
Edna Marie C. Sevin says in the summer of 1987, "my late husband Warren Guy Sevin, who spoke fluent French, and I were in a group from Houma in France as part of the 'jumelage' twinning of Houma and Cambrai in northern France.
"After the ceremony and a few days in Cambrai, the group visited châteaux in France. One of the ladies who spoke Cajun French celebrated her birthday on the day we toured a château. Joan Lyons, wife of Terrebonne Parish President 'Bubby' Lyons, ordered a cake for her.
"In proper standard French, 'Happy Birthday' is 'Bon Anniversaire.'
"The birthday celebrant looked at the cake and said, 'Take that back! This is not my anniversary! It’s my birthday!'
"Warren quickly jumped in to explain…"
Cracking up
Harry Simon, of Eunice, says our recent mention of eggs reminded him of this old story:
"A fellow in the dairy section of the supermarket inquired as to why a certain carton of eggs was marked half off.
"The clerk said, 'Those are cracked, sir.'
"'OK,' said the customer, 'I'll take these — and crack me a dozen more.'"
Getting shot
Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, says, "Mention of the many shots given in the Navy brought back boot camp memories of our fear of getting 'the most horrible shot in the world.'
"After many shot sessions and no indication of the 'horrible shot,' our drill was interrupted with instructions to form two lines, march between the hospital corpsmen in the chairs, and drop our pants.
"You could see the color fade from faces, drops of sweat form, and actually hear whimpers coming from the ranks.
"You can’t imagine the relief when everyone realized the shot was in the thigh."
Nostalgia Corner
Richard Sherlock says our mention of Baton Rouge burger joints of the past (Hopper's, etc.) should include the best fries, the curly-ques at Alessi's on the corner of Florida Boulevard and Foster Drive:
"You could sit in your car and watch the nightly drag races headed east on Florida at the intersection. There wasn't much past there.
"Also, who could forget Rock's drive-in on Nicholson near LSU? But you had to be careful to avoid the huge potholes that could almost swallow my buddy's new 1962 white Corvair with black interior and dual glass-pack exhaust."
Sign language
Jo Ann Paulin, of Metairie, says, "In the continuing discussion of misspelled or misused words on signs, I remember years ago seeing a sign advertising a place that had horse mature.
"I don’t think they meant they had old horses."
Special People Dept.
Lela Mae Bourgeois, of St. Amant, celebrates her 97th birthday Wednesday, May 5.
Cowboy wisdom
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, came across this comment on a saying that's become increasingly common these days:
"I didn't realize I was supposed to know how to do everything by my second rodeo.
"That seems like a very low number of rodeos."