"I hope you have room for another crawfish story," says Pat Plaisance, of New Orleans.
"In the late '80s I worked with a young engineer and recent Tulane graduate from Massachusetts. He met a local New Orleans girl in one of his classes, and love ensued.
"He took her home to meet his parents, who were absolutely charmed by the young lady.
"The parents took the couple to a swanky restaurant for an upscale New England lobster dining experience.
"The young couple were sitting across from the parents, when conversation suddenly came to a halt, and he noticed the slight widening of his parents' eyes, directed at his girlfriend.
"He turned to look at her and recounted, 'And there was Vanessa, sucking the head.'"
Lord knows
Roger Wattam, of Baton Rouge, says, "Recent crawfish stories in your column reminded me of the recurring debate, 'Is it crayfish or crawfish?'
"Some years ago the Rev. Ken Carroll of University Methodist Church offered the definitive answer to that question.
"During one Sunday morning sermon he summarized the creation story:
"'The Lord made the heavens and the earth, and he made man and woman…and he made crayfish…which the Lord called crawfish!'"
Let it lei
Frankly, I'm hoping we can wrap up this subject very soon…
Charlanne Cress, of Zachary, says, "Adding to your moose poop earrings story:
"On my first visit to Alaska, in 1981, visiting my sister, I was presented an 'Alaskan lei' — beautiful golden nuggets strung with lovely blue and yellow ribbons!
"Wow, I thought, are these gold nuggets? My sister chuckled as she placed the lei around my neck and whispered, 'Not gold nuggets; moose poop nuggets.'
"I was presented moose nugget earrings also. I have the earrings, and gathered more moose nuggets on my many adventures in Alaska!
"If anyone wishes to be creative, I would be very happy to share…
"P.S. Sending you two pictures!"
(Thanks, I guess. Although I have to confess this is one time I'm glad we don't run pictures in this column…)
Saturday morning hero
Ted McGehee, of Baton Rouge, says, "In the summer of ‘69, I was driving a shuttle van on Block Island, Rhode Island, between downtown and Champlain’s Marina on the Great Salt Pond.
"One morning an old sailor walked into the marina diner, sat down at the bar next to me, and introduced himself. (The cook was the only other person in the place.)
"It was Buster Crabbe, star of the 'Buck Rogers' and 'Flash Gordon' movies and serials in the '30s and '40s. (He also played Tarzan in a serial.)
"He was still charming and energetic at 65. I remarked on how fit he looked for his age.
"The hero who needed only a gravity belt walking around Saturn, and who went toe to toe with inter-space villains like Killer Kane, smiled and said he still swam 100 laps a day!"
Special People Dept.
— Anice Wilson, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 94th birthday Friday, April 1. She is a native of Woodville, Mississippi.
— Norma Boudreaux, of Scott, celebrates her 90th birthday Saturday, April 2.
— Betty and Buddy Knox, of Baton Rouge, celebrate 66 years of marriage Friday, April 1. Betty adds, "His mother said it wouldn't last six months!"
Sounds pessimistic
Russ Kercher, of Mandeville, says, "Recent recollection of the fact that safety engineer/chef Justin Wilson wore both suspenders and a belt reminded me that my father came in for some good-natured ribbing when he, too, would wear a belt and suspenders.
"We kidded him — because, after all, he was a member of the Optimist Club!"
Which reminds me
I was in the hospital with double pneumonia when my bedside phone rang, and a cheery gent said, "Hi, Smiley, how you doing?"
"Well, I'm in the hospital with pneumonia…"
"Yeah, but these days they can knock that out quick. Just wanted to remind you that you're speaking to our club tomorrow."
"I don't think I can make it…"
"Hey, we're all counting on you! Bet you'll be just fine by then."
"By the way, what club is that?"
"The Optimist Club!"