Because I'm a thoroughly modern guy, I check the latest news periodically on my computer or iPhone.
But every morning I settle down with a cup of Community dark roast and the paper edition of The Advocate, spending considerable time perusing the "real" newspaper.
John Billodeaux, of St. Gabriel, addresses the benefits of our paper paper:
"One morning while retrieving my copy of The Advocate from the driveway, I began thinking of all the uses of the newspaper after it was read.
"Ours mostly go into the recycling bin, but there are uses for used papers:
"We always have a supply reserved for use as a grease absorber when frying fish. Additionally, we use or have used the paper as table toppers for boiled seafood; for wrapping paintbrushes; as a place for puppies to do their business; and with the help of duct tape, as booster seats for children at the table.
"It has been a protective border for overspray, a substitute wrapping paper, box stuffing for breakables, a fire starter, an insulation for dry ice, and an integral part of papier-mâché.
"And my favorite: using newspapers and bamboo sticks to make goose decoys.
"As we consider e-editions and e-news, I wonder about life without newsprint."
Flaunt it!
Ray Schell, of Prairieville, says the folks who get fully protected against COVID deserve a little recognition:
"Can we get our state to develop a special card for all from 5 up who get their shots plus a booster? Make it fancy enough it can even be worn as neck jewelry."
Feed the hungry
In the Tuesday column we ran a note from Mike Graham, former WAFB-TV weatherman, who says he and wife Gloria are enjoying retirement in Sun City, Arizona.
But Mike did have one complaint about life in paradise:
"I sure wish they understood what constitutes good sausage here. I'd give my right arm for some old-fashioned seafood gumbo. I sure miss that wonderful Louisiana food."
Note to readers: Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to provide Mike and Gloria with sources for Louisiana food that can be shipped to them.
Send me the information and I'll forward it to them, as a public service.
Take that, Cantore!
Since we appear to be devoting this column to Mike Graham, here's my favorite Mike story, one I've told several times in the past:
I was seated next to him at a dinner, back when Jim Cantore and colleagues at the Weather Channel were pioneering "Hurricanes As Show Biz."
I asked Mike if he had ever donned a slicker to stand out in a hurricane and report.
His answer was, "Why would I want to do that?"
He explained that he assumed his viewers knew what heavy winds and hard rain were like, and would rather be told where the bad weather was heading and how it would affect them — which could be done more effectively from a studio.
Most popular name
"While living in the French Quarter in the late '70s," says a reader, "I walked over to Municipal Auditorium to watch a four-bout boxing card.
"As I watched the first fight from the bargain balcony — the less than $2 seats — I kept hearing someone shouting my name. No one knew I was there!
"Then I realized it was the concessions worker shouting, 'Beer Man!'
"My name is Bill Mann."
Special People Dept.
— Wilbert Terry, of Slidell, celebrates his 99th birthday Thursday, Jan. 6. A native of Napoleonvile, he is a World War II Army veteran.
— Curtis J. Hebert Sr., of Lafayette, a former Houma resident, celebrates his 91st birthday Thursday, Jan. 6.
Takes the cake
Today, Epiphany Day, is also King Cake Day, as Keith Horcasitas reminds us.
He highly recommends an Advocate article from Feb. 10, 2021, by Karen Martin, about the delicious crawfish king cake of the late Holly Clegg.
Good intentions
Algie Petrere, of Central, came across this "New Year's resolution for 2022:"
"1. Get back the lean, athletic body I had before the accident.
"2. Stop calling getting fat and out of shape 'the accident.'"