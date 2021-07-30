Dear Smiley: Kids today do not really appreciate small-town life in Louisiana.
I remember swimming in the Tickfaw River with family and friends. We had a swimming hole in the back of our little neighborhood.
I miss the sweet smell of the river and the cold spring that was tapped into at our swimming hole. We had to rinse the sand from our feet before putting on our flip-flops and getting into Mama's car. The water from that spring was so cold that it made my feet ache.
I miss riding bikes, playing outside, fishing in the river. I miss the azaleas and shades of light and dark pink we would see down Oak Street in Holden, and the shade of the oak trees.
I miss playing in the woods and softball with my friends. I wouldn't trade those days for anything.
BETH STAFFORD
Walker
Always remembered
Dear Smiley: I am 90 years old, have been in contact with our French cousins for many years, and have visited them many times.
My late husband was in France for three years during World War II, and the French were exceptionally grateful for the American soldiers.
Every June 6, D-Day, my telephone rings and our cousins want to thank the American GIs for saving them; 76 years have gone by and they never forget.
ANN B. PATOUT
New Iberia
Sticker shock
Dear Smiley: Maybe this will make Norman Ferachi (who told his story in the Friday column) feel better about taking his car to purchase an inspection sticker for his wife's car.
My husband, realizing that my license plate's renewal sticker was due, ordered me a new one.
When it arrived, he promptly attached it to his license plate instead of mine. He tried everything to remove it, but finally had to pay to get another one for my car. No good deed goes unpunished!
ANDREE HERRINGTON
Metairie
Just too sad
Dear Smiley: Letters about country songs brought to mind a memory from the mid-1940s.
My mother had died, and my father often worked offshore, so my brother and I lived with our maternal grandparents.
On Saturday nights while Papa, a policeman, had special duty at the Cut Grass Inn by the levee in Morgan City, Mama would gather Buddy and me into her bed to listen to the radio broadcasting The Grand Old Opry.
I never cared for country music, because I thought most songs were too sad. The one that got me crying tears and sometimes "boohooing" was "Footprints in the Snow," by Bill Monroe, with his fiddle.
It's about a little girl getting lost in the snow and freezing to death! Dang! How much sadder can a song get? I'm glad those "good old days" are gone.
DIANE T. MARTIN
Morgan City
Name that song
Dear Smiley: I have been baffled by not being able to find a country song I heard in the '60-'70s.
The lyrics I recall were, "The road to the right is wrong, the road to the left is right, and baby, I am on the right road to the wrong place and I won't be home tonight."
Seems it was by Conway Twitty.
CC LOCKWOOD
St. Francisville
Birthday surprise
Dear Smiley: Celebrating the 80th birthday of retired nurse Arlene Folmar at Ruth's Chris a few years ago, her back was to the entrance so she couldn't see who had just entered.
But I could see it was former Gov. Edwin Edwards. I excused myself, went over to his table and whispered in his ear, and he obliged by coming up behind her, holding his hands on her shoulders so she couldn't turn around, singing "Happy Birthday" and giving her a kiss on the head.
Was she ever surprised!
ANNE BUTLER
St. Francisville
Essential twerkers
Dear Smiley: I understand the Small Business Administration program has awarded $1 million and $5 million, respectively, to a Baton Rouge and New Orleans "adult entertainment" company due to lost revenue due to the pandemic.
So we can now expect to see a stage with a pole in our local mom-and-pop hardware and grocery stores.
RICK MARSHALL
Baton Rouge