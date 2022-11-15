This one is from my "Why we love New Orleans" file:
"Someone said, 'I thought a second-line was for weddings,'” says Linda Dalferes.
"I answered, 'No, it’s for EVERYTHING — memorials, weddings, funerals, birthdays, even divorces.'
"This was at a glorious New Orleans event celebrating the life of my sister-in-law (rather not use her name), one of those super-gregarious people who had the ability to brighten the lives of almost everyone she met.
"Folks from all over came together to put homemade ornaments and Mardi Gras beads on a tree planted in her honor.
"Following that, a second-line band played as we paraded along, waving our napkins and eliciting honks and waves from people in cars passing by.
"At the same time, there was a wedding happening on the bridge across the bayou. (Only in New Orleans; sooo much to entertain you!)
"After that, a huge party with delicious food and rockin’ music, of course! It was a grand sendoff for a gal who spent much of her life in the Big Easy and loved it!"
Which reminds me
Ron Zappe, the potato chip king, lived in Baton Rouge and cooked his Zapp's Potato Chips in Gramercy, but his heart was in New Orleans.
His purple firetruck was a fixture at Carnival parades, and he loved celebrations of all kinds.
After he died in 2010 at 67, his wife Anne saw that he had one more New Orleans party. I was honored to be asked to take part.
The entourage, led by a fire truck and a brass band, paraded down Bourbon Street, waving handkerchiefs with Ron's picture and his motto, "Eat More Chips."
Folks coming out of the bars were mystified, but soon joined in the celebration, cheering on the marchers.
The parade ended at a restaurant between the river and the French Market.
After the festivities, Lady Katherine and I wound up at Café du Monde, where over beignets and café au lait we smiled at memories of Ron and shed tears over his departure.
Ron would have loved it…
Coin that word
In our discussion of overused words, I remarked that "awesome" is often applied to things that aren't at all awesome.
Al Lunn, of Hide-Away Lake, Mississippi, addresses this thought:
"Maybe a good word to use for the least awesome thing is 'awfulsome.'"
The 'everything' store
Eileen Turowski Taylor, of Walker, says, "Your column's entries on TV tube testing equipment reminded me of working in my uncle's 'Chet's Hardware' store when I was in high school.
"After school, I would assist customers by mixing paint colors, dispensing TV tube replacements, and weighing nails, as well as cutting glass panes to order.
"All that must have led me to believe that I could do anything, with correct training."
Friday signing
Bill Bankhead says he'll be signing copies of his book about musical acts at the LSU Assembly Center in the 1970s and ’80s at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Lod Cook Hotel.
In the Tuesday column I said the signing was on Saturday. But the football game that day would make hotel access too difficult.
Great Neighbors Dept.
Another story of neighborly folks, from Pat Decell Irwin:
"Not only does my wonderful neighbor Dan Morrow pick up and leave my newspaper standing at my front door daily, but he also opens my garage door, gets the key to the mailbox, and when the mail comes brings it inside the garage for me."
Loving leftovers
"I enjoy all of the dishes at Thanksgiving dinner," says Rick Marshall, "but my favorite has to be the turkey and sausage gumbo made the weekend after.
"Potato salad and garlic bread are perfect compliments to a meal perfect to deal with our newly found winter."
(I approve this message…)