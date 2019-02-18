Bob Cisco tells of an incident bringing home the point that folks of a certain age are telling stories to people of other generations who have no idea what the storyteller is talking about:
"Your recent column regarding black and white hats in western movies brings up a story about the Cisco Kid (a black hat hero).
"One afternoon I was told to pick up my grandson from St. Angela Merici School in Metairie.
"When I spotted Colin Cisco running from the school, the principal, Jim Campbell, shouted, 'Here comes the Cisco Kid!'
"When Colin jumped in the car, I said, 'I noticed he called you the Cisco Kid.'
"He said, 'Yeah, but I don't know what it means.'
"When I explained that he was a western movie star, he was very impressed."
Which reminds me
I recently had a troublesome bump removed from my nose (NOT cosmetic surgery, I assure you). This resulted in a white bandage on my nose for a couple of days.
Talking to some younger (but not all that young) people later, I mentioned that I must look like Jack Nicholson in "Chinatown."
Blank stares all around.
Later, when the subject of my wound came up again, I said I should have gotten a silver nose like the one the villain wore in "Cat Ballou."
Same reaction…no reaction.
I've learned that I either have to update my cultural references or stop talking to people who aren't in AARP.
Hong Kong coincidence
"In the late 1990s," says Patricia Newman, "my high school friend, Mona Truluck, and I worked overseas at the Air Force base in Misawa, Japan.
"One Christmas holiday break, we took a trip to Hong Kong to do some antique shopping. On a busy street near the harbor, we spotted a TGI Friday’s grand opening sign that beckoned us in.
"A smiling young Chinese man enthusiastically welcomed us in a 'Southern flavored' English accent. He explained that he had spent six months training in Dallas.
"I told him my brother, David, was a TGI Friday’s supervisor in Dallas.
"The waiter responded excitedly, 'No way! Not New Wave Dave!'
"As we enjoyed our complimentary meal, he regaled us with stories of his American adventures and of my brother. As we departed, I believe I hummed a few bars of 'It’s A Small World.'"
Feeding time
Bob Downing, of Baton Rouge, says he feels left out:
"People are always thanking others for paying for their meals at places like McDonald's.
"I'll be having lunch at Ruth's Chris at noon next week."
Folks, here's your opportunity to do something nice for a poor, struggling attorney (lawyers need love, too).
By the way, Bob, you want me to join you?
Words to remember
Joseph W. Berey says, "A bumper sticker recently seen in Covington reading 'Re-Elect — No One' brings to mind some of my favorite sayings that are too long to be on a bumper sticker:
"'If you are not living on the edge, you are taking up too much room.'
"'Fifty-one years ago this month, I knew I was marrying 'Miss Right.' Over the years, I have discovered that her first name is 'Always.'"
Special People Dept.
- Dot Mayer celebrates her 98th birthday Tuesday, Feb. 19.
- Leona M. Bywater, of New Orleans, celebrates her 92nd birthday Tuesday, Feb. 19. She taught at Epiphany Catholic School in Gentilly for over 40 years.
Tough crowd
Sam Crosby, of Slidell, offers an example of the hazards of being a comedian:
"One night I stopped at the local pub to have a beer. There was a claw machine, so I put some money in it and got a stuffed animal.
"I decided to play a joke on two ladies at the end of the bar. I went to the bathroom and put the stuffed animal under the faucet.
"When I came out I showed it to them. One lady grabbed it and said, 'It is all wet!'
"I told her, 'I guess it is; I dropped it in the toilet.'
"She slapped me in the face with it. I guess I won't play that joke again."