Linda Dalferes says, "A college friend of my husband reported on the side effects of his second COVID vaccination:
"Generalized body pain and fatigue. Face is drawn, wrinkly, and varicolored. Difficulty doing simple chores like removing socks. General ennui and existential angst. Feeling grumpy."
"In short, no discernible changes."
Local cuisine
Robert Nash tells of the days after Hurricane Katrina, when many New Orleans folks took refuge in Acadiana:
"A group in Crowley prepared dinner in the firehouse and served it in the Catholic school cafeteria to New Orleans refugees in the area.
"In order to serve a large number of people quickly and efficiently, we chose red beans and rice.
"My job was to welcome people as they arrived. An elderly couple showed up, quite well dressed, obviously from the Garden District or some other posh area of the city.
"They asked what we were serving, and I proudly responded, 'Red beans and rice.'
"The lady shook her head sadly and asked, 'Don't you Cajuns ever eat anything other than red beans and rice?'"
He knows beans
Speaking of red beans, Russ Wise, of LaPlace, recalls this:
"When I was a reporter at the Capitol, I was invited to judge a red beans cook-off sponsored by Secretary of State Fox McKeithen.
"Elected officials donated to a charity for the 'honor' of having several reporters select their best. (Reporters, as you know, never pass up free food.)
"I don’t remember who won. But I was amazed to see how many different ways there were to cook red beans. They were all delicious!"
Which reminds me
The one and only time I judged a red beans cook-off was in New Roads, before I realized how uncomfortably filling this dish could be.
There were many, many entries. A photo of me at the end of the judging could be titled "A Picture of Misery."
Taste tester?
I always get a bit nervous when I receive a note from an English teacher, fearing some complaint about a grievous misuse of the language:
But this one from Davide Porter, retired Southern University English prof, is on a different topic:
"I've read your column for over 30 years. I read something there a good many years ago that I've been wondering about ever since.
"You said that dogs lap up antifreeze (with fatal results) because it tastes sweet to them. I'm sure you're right but, hey, who's your informant?"
Special People Dept.
— Ena Gordon, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 106th birthday Wednesday, February 24.
— Leroy Joseph Poydras, of Baton Rouge, celebrated his 100th birthday Sunday, Feb. 21. He was a teacher for 37 years in St. James and East Baton Rouge parishes. He is a World War II Navy veteran.
— Dot Mayer, of New Orleans, celebrated her 100th birthday Friday, Feb. 19. She was an engineer in Washington, D.C., during World War II.
— Jo Hughes, of Lake Sherwood Village, Baton Rouge, celebrated her 98th birthday Feb. 16.
— Rosie Hernandez, of Port Allen, celebrated her 95th birthday Saturday, Feb. 20.
— Jessie Hammonds, of The Haven, Baton Rouge, celebrated her 94th birthday Thursday, Feb. 18.
— John Gaidry, of Lafayette, celebrated his 93rd birthday Sunday, Feb. 21.
— Jean Calkins celebrated her 92nd birthday Feb 15. A longtime Baton Rouge resident, she retired to Gun Barrel City, Texas, several years ago.
— Lawrence McCearley celebrated his 90th birthday Saturday, Feb. 20. He is a retired firefighter with the Baton Rouge Fire Department and a Korean War veteran.
— Mary F. Cutrer, of Baton Rouge, celebrated her 90th birthday Thursday, Feb. 18.
— Mary Rinaudo Politz, of Baton Rouge, celebrated her 90th birthday Feb. 17.
Know your flowers
Don Landry, of Slidell, says, "A few years ago, I bought my wife a beautiful plant with red flowers for Valentine's Day. The florist told me the name of the plant: cyclamen.
"When I presented it to my wife she thanked me with a kiss. I told her the florist said it was a chlamydia."
Don says his amused wife, Mary Pat, a former med tech, explained the difference…