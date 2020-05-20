As we close out our seminar on unique bar names, here are a few of the best ones we haven't had room to run yet:
- Craig M. Bennett says, "Before I retired and was a working man, there was a bar in the Broussard area called The Shop. Well, as you can imagine, everybody was going to 'the shop.' I think that worked out very well."
- Rick Bogren, of Baton Rouge, says, "The small river town in Illinois where I went to high school had a bar called the Barge Inn — you would barge in and stagger out."
- Dean Sager says, "In the mid ’70s I was living in Michigan, near a little town, Breedsville. The name of the bar was the Rabbit Inn. We would say we were going hopping at the Rabbit Inn."
- Philip Seghers says, "During the late ’60s, while home on leave, I visited my former roommate from Yellowstone Park days, then a student at Mississippi State. He took me to a beer and bumper pool joint between State and MSCW (Mississippi State College for Women) called 'Mary's Through the Graveyard.' You turned off some county road and drove down the lane between rows of grave sites to reach it. An employee there challenged any and all to a game. She never lost and could 'run the table' no matter how far behind she was. Mary's was very popular with students from both schools."
Saints around us
P.J. Bourgeois, of Opelousas, says "I have the honor to live in St. Landry Parish," whose name honors St. Landericus, bishop of Paris from 650 to 661.
As bishop, he was known for his compassion for the sick and the poor. He built the first true hospital in Paris, dedicated to St. Christopher and later the famed Hotel Dieu.
The Catholic Online website says, "When proceeds of the sale of all his possessions did not suffice to relieve hunger during a famine, he sold church vessel and furniture."
Says P.J., "Today we have thousands of potential saints — doctors, nurses, hospital personnel and others — who are risking their lives daily to help people with the coronavirus. Let's all be thankful for these saints."
The Whoo in concert
Andy Maverick, of Baton Rouge, says, "Last night we were outside on our patio, listening to owls calling 'Whoo.' There were several talking, including one we could see in our neighbor’s backyard.
"Today, the purpose is different, but the method is the same. It is trash and recycling day in our part of town. Each truck has two workers in the back who dump recyclables into the truck.
"So how does the driver know when they are done and it is time to move on? One of the workers in the back yells 'Whoo!' I can hear them going all around the neighborhood!"
How to thrill her
"The Mrs. has a birthday coming up," says Terry Grundmann, of Kenner, "and since she already has enough wine and toilet paper, what else would make a good gift?
"Milk, eggs, and bread! If only past birthday gifts had been this easy!"
And Spam is always nice, Terry…
Speaking Avoyelles
"OK, enough about gradou," says Gary G. Gremillion. "'Crass' is the word we use in Avoyelles Parish to describe the stuff under your refrigerator, stove, fingernails, etc.
"It is pronounced with a rolling 'r,' and the 'a' is 'ah.'
"The consensus among my senior friends is that crass is what others of similar heritage refer to as gradou."
Special People Dept.
Donald and Margie Poché, of New Iberia, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, May 21.
Love messenger
Tina Soong says, "When my husband saw me whispering, 'I love you' to a dragonfly in our yard, he thought cabin fever had taken its toll on me.
"But once I was told if one whispers 'I love you' to a dragonfly, it will fly to heaven and deliver it to your loved one.
"I was hoping the dragonfly would deliver my message to my mom on Mother’s Day."