"I have another story that ties together steaks and foreign languages," says Robert A. Lipe, of Prairieville:
"My father, an Air Force lifer, was assigned a tour in the mid-'60s. He had gone to France in 1965 to report, then took the family there for settling in.
"We went to a classy French restaurant for dinner, and my dad tried to show off his recent command of the local language.
"He ordered something something 'le boeuf.'
"Sure enough, a nice plate was placed, and it turned out to be a cow’s udder swimming in gravy. (I believe it was 'pis de vache.')
"He ate it graciously, without a word. Thought he was getting a steak ('bifteck').
"I knew enough French to order the 'poulet frit,' (fried chicken)."
Silent Memphis streets
Kenneth Holditch, of New Orleans, says, "Regarding the ongoing discussion concerning car horns: in the 1950s and 1960s, I was a teacher at Christian Brothers College in Memphis, a large city in which one almost never heard the blaring of a car horn.
“'Boss' Crump, the unelected ruler of Memphis, who had once been awakened from his afternoon nap by the honking of car horns, decreed that sounding the car clarion was illegal unless an accident was impending.
"The silence on city streets was golden."
Wimpy sounds
I seem to have the same car horn concerns as Nancy Stich, of Baton Rouge:
"I purchased a Honda Clarity in 2018. I absolutely love the car, but hate the horn; sounds like something that would come from a toy car in a Shriner’s parade.
"My husband says, 'It is the wimpiest car horn in the world.'
"Honestly, I am afraid to use it for anything but the most polite taps to say, 'Hey, I’m here!' Any other usage of the horn is certain to slow things down as other drivers enjoy a good laugh."
(Since my Honda Civic's horn has the same "beep-beep" sound, perhaps this is an effort to conform to some safety rule of which I'm not aware.)
Wretched excess
"Your Monday mention of peanut butter and bananas as a special sandwich brought back an old memory," says Marty Roth, of Metairie.
"I was told many years ago by a friend that peanut butter and banana sandwiches were Elvis Presley’s favorite."
While most "Elvis sandwich" recipes involve peanut butter and bananas, enhanced with bacon, on buttered toast, there was one version fabricated at a Colorado eatery in which all those ingredients were stuffed into a French bread loaf, which was then deep fried.
The story was that Elvis craved this sandwich so much that one night he flew to Colorado from Graceland to get one.
Which reminds me
It's possible that Presley's craving for over-the-top sandwiches had an effect on his appearance in his later years.
When I reviewed one of Elvis' final concerts, I remarked in my Advocate article that The King was getting rather portly.
This observation did not endear me to many ladies in our circulation area.
Special People Dept.
- Verna Badon, of Lafayette, celebrates her 100th birthday Wednesday, Sept. 7.
- Curtis Fletcher, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 94th birthday Wednesday, Sept. 7. He is a Navy veteran of World War II and the Korean War, serving aboard five aircraft carriers.
- Joe and Polly McLin Blanchard, of Prairieville, celebrate their 59th anniversary Wednesday, Sept. 7. They are former Baton Rouge residents.
She disapproves
Joyce F. says this about politicians' "I approve" messages:
"If I remember correctly, years ago there was a to-do about a TV ad apparently produced for a politician without his permission, so they all jumped on it and started adding this line.
"I find it so silly now that they continue this. Kind of self-evident, isn't it?
"Oh, and I approve this message."