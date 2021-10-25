Nick Saban will be a major topic of conversation in Louisiana the next couple of weeks, due to an upcoming football contest between his Alabama lads and LSU's. As usual, the Crimson Tide is heavily favored.
Many around here haven't been fond of Nick since he left LSU after leading the Tigers to a national championship. It doesn't help that he's a graduate of the Bill Belichick School of Charm, focused on football and nothing else. He's not a "good ole boy"…
But Kathy Stewart discovered another side of the coach:
"When Coach Saban was at LSU, my husband and I were at his book signing. We were told he would only sign the book — no caps or shirts.
"The line was long, but about halfway to the signing table there was a special-needs young man, probably in his late teens. He was so excited to meet Coach Saban! He could hardly contain his excitement. His parents assured him he would get to meet the coach.
"About that time Saban looked up, saw the young man, got up from the table and walked to him. He chatted with him, hugged him, and signed everything the young man had; cap, jacket, T-shirt. Saban told his parents to take pictures.
"The line was quiet and in awe at the kindness and compassion Coach Saban showed the young man and his family. Some of us even wiped a tear from our eye. That was a moment to remember."
Cajun ways
Terry Palmer, of Lafayette, comments on our Saturday story about an initial encounter with Cajunisms:
"I can relate to Dustin Wray’s bewilderment at 'getting down' when getting out of a car. I heard that for the first time when attending USL (now UL Lafayette) back in the '70s.
"I’m assuming it was a holdover from the horse and buggy days, because you had to get down from a buggy or wagon.
"I wound up marrying a girl from New Iberia, and discovered a few more oddities. Her sister's husband and I have come to understand that most everyone in her family has two to three nicknames, depending on which relative is involved in their discussion.
"We never know who they're talking about, and have basically given up trying."
Barbara's double
Jackie Carnes says, "When I saw the story of the granddaughter who didn’t recognize her grandparents in the 50-plus year old photos, it reminded me of a true story about my daughter.
"When Mary Katherine was born, the elder Mr. Bush was serving what turned out to be his last year in the Oval Office.
"When she was about 2½, she asked to see my wedding album, so we were looking through the pictures.
"I am glad to say my husband and I hadn't aged so much in the 10 years that had elapsed as to make us unrecognizable, but that was not so true of the rest of the wedding party.
“'Who’s this?' I asked Katherine.
“'Mommy,' she replied.
“'Who’s this?'
“'Daddy.'
“'Who’s this?' I asked a third time, pointing to my mother, her grandma.
“'Mrs. Bush.'
"Grandma is now 82, and still laughs over that story, as do we all."
Special People Dept.
— Clifford J. Loudon, of Walker, celebrates his 97th birthday Tuesday, Oct. 26. He is a World War II veteran, serving in the European Theater. A retired IBEW electrician, he was also a professional rodeo performer.
— Thurman Dumas, of Baton Rouge, celebrates his 95th birthday Tuesday, Oct. 26. An Arkansas native, he served in World War II in the Pacific. He is a W.R. Grace retiree.
Weighty topic
"My mailbox is inundated with notices that 'I may not be getting all the healthcare benefits for which I am eligible,'" says Harvey Pashibin, of Upper Lafayette.
"Last year, I took all the mailers and put them in a compactor. Their total weight was 367 pounds.
"If I replied to all of them, I'd be charged no postage."
Vehicle labeling
George Sells, of Baton Rouge, recently told of seeing a car with "DWI" as the last three letters on its license plate.
He just had a similar experience when, on College Drive, he spotted one with the letters "CAR" — evidently so the owner won't confuse it with a "TRK."