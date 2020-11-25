Years ago I was writing about Thanksgiving when I realized what I was most thankful for was my little family.
It seemed too personal for this column, but I ran it anyhow, and was surprised when readers told me they liked it. So it's been an annual thing ever since.
Lady K and me
I'm thankful that I'm still here, despite some recent health issues. Fortunately I have Lady Katherine as a caregiver. Retired from her mental health agency duties, she is spending her time hunkered down with me during the pandemic and pretty much doing everything that needs to be done with love and patience (she needs plenty of patience to deal with this curmudgeon).
Tammy and family
My daughter Tammy works as a medical coder for Ochsner from her home in Long Beach, Mississippi. Husband Boyce, a retired fire chief, has a new career with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency in Biloxi.
Katie and family
Their daughter Katie is an insurance agent in Lafayette, but I don't think she wears khakis like they do in the commercials. Husband Glen deals with personnel needs of the oil and gas industry. Son Ethan, 14, is into sports; daughter Emma, 10, is into drama.
Mandy and family
Their other daughter, Mandy, is a NICU nurse in an Ochsner hospital in Slidell. Husband Corey, also trained as a nurse, is based at the Ochsner hospital in Pascagoula, working to improve care for cardiovascular patients. Daughter Leah, 11, appears destined for a legal career, since she never loses an argument. Her sister Macy, 8, is engrossed in art, while their brother Noah, 7, visualizes a career as a professional soccer player.
Landon
Of course there's Landon, the son of Tammy and Boyce, who at age 15 lost his courageous battle with spina bifida. At the time he was an immensely popular sophomore at Zachary High, showing up in his wheelchair for every football game and dance at the school. I can't describe how I miss this funny, brave little guy.
Thomas and family
My son Thomas, aka Pokey, a retired deputy fire chief, is environmental safety director at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge. He lives in Zachary with wife Nicole, a hair stylist who's been making Zachary women beautiful for 18 years.
Tayler and family
Their daughter Tayler is a radiology tech at Lane Memorial Medical Center in Zachary. She lives in Zachary with husband Adam, a Baton Rouge firefighter. Their two boys, who both want to grow up to be cowboys, are Austin, 7, and Dean, 5. They are a handful…and that's all I'll say about that.
Ron and family
Son Ron is a firefighter (do you sense a theme here?), while his wife Kelsey is a cardiovascular nurse at a clinic in Zachary. They live in St. Francisville with their three lovely daughters: Natalie, 4, Heidi, 2, and new arrival Annie, born in October. (I've been trying to tell them what's causing this population explosion, but I don't think they're paying attention.)
Clint and family
Tommy and Nicole's youngest, Clint, is a firefighter also, living in Slaughter. He's the proud papa of Aidyn, 5, a brand-new kindergarten student.
Louis and family
My baby brother Louis, my only sibling, is a retired Chrysler/Kubota dealer in Oakdale, where he lives on a country estate with wife Jane, a retired high school guidance counselor. On their anniversary, I said, "He's a Vietnam vet; she's an angel." Still seems like an apt description…
Judd and family
Louis and Jane's oldest, Judd, is a physician in Reno, Nevada; his wife Stacy does computer work in the health care field. Judd loves flying his own plane, much to the delight of their 11-year-old twin boys, Jakob and Justin.
Jason and family
Middle son Jason says he's a New Orleans attorney with his own firm, but I'm not sure about this, because as far as I know he doesn't have any billboards. Wife Marian, also an attorney, is a law clerk in district court. Sons Jackson, 13, and Colin, 10, are sturdy lads, active in sports. (Of course, all the Anders are natural athletes.)
Josh and family
Youngest son Josh is CFO of an oil and gas company in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he lives with wife Lauren, a CPA, and sons Grant, 3, and Drake, 2. His daughter Vanessa lives in Central with her mom, Melissa, a nurse.
Valeri and family
Then there's Lady Katherine's beloved sister, Valeri LeBlanc. After a long career as a tourism marketing consultant in New Orleans, she's now living just outside Philadelphia (Pennsylvania, not Mississippi) and working on a new website designed to provide ways to improve the places where we live, work and play.
Wil and Wes
Val's oldest son, Wil, is in Frisco, Texas, where he took a buyout from his vice presidency of a cable TV group and is spending the COVID year focusing on real estate investments and start-ups. Wife Jen finds herself homeschooling daughters Arabella, 7, and Aliana, 5, to supplement their Zoom lessons.
Son Wes lives in Chicago, where he's a partner in a firm doing real estate evaluation and investing for a global architecture and planning business. Wife Michelle is a senior analyst in a health care firm. In addition to dealing with the education of daughter Nola during the pandemic she's pursuing a second masters degree at the University of Michigan, in applied data science.
That's the family, and I'm thankful they all share their lives with me, even from a distance these days.