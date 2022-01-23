Bob Simmons, of Mandeville, says, "Hurricane Ida seriously damaged my next door neighbor's house. In December a construction company placed a port-a-john on their driveway for its workers.
"Shortly thereafter, I came home one day to find Mary, another neighbor, decorating it with Christmas posters and lights!
"She said, 'If we have to look at this thing, we might as well dress it up!'
"As if that wasn't enough, in January the Christmas decorations were replaced with Mardi Gras!"
Sans words
"I have enjoyed the stories about 'doo wop' lyrics," says Betty Mullin, of River Ridge.
"This form is called 'scat singing,' and originated with early jazz singers. Scatting was the style of Scatman Crothers."
(And hearing Ella Fitzgerald scatting with Louis Armstrong is an unmatched musical joy.)
Roll with it
In the Friday column we mentioned Germans eating crawfish tails on rolls to help keep down the invasive species.
"BR Boy" had this reaction: "Say, now that you mention it, why don't we have crawfish rolls on split-top buttered hot dog buns, like the Maine lobster roll?
"Maybe one of our great Louisiana chefs will perfect it."
The hole truth
I had no idea so many of you drove cars with holes in floorboards. For instance:
— Shooter Mullins says Wally, the counterman at the Hermann Sons Lodge in San Antonio, had vision problems and wore thick glasses:
"He drove an elderly Nash with a good-sized hole in the floor. The guys who knew swore that Wally navigated down the street by keeping the white line visible through the hole."
— Russ Wise, of LaPlace, says, "I once had an old International Scout with no floor on the passenger side. So in bad weather I put an old blanket on the floor to keep the wet stuff from coming off the street onto my girlfriend's legs.
"She married me anyway, but I had to get another car first."
— Edwin Fleischmann, of Metairie, says, "The year was 1959. I bought a 1953 Plymouth station wagon for $135, with a new engine and a large, rusted-out hole in the floor at the right front passenger’s seat.
"My niece liked to lie on the seat and watch the roadway go by…and at one point I watched a pack of cigarettes and a Zippo lighter slide across the dashboard into the street.
"Soon thereafter I had the hole patched by a body and fender man on Magazine Street."
Permanently temporary
You might recall the Jan. 15 note from Jeannette Beck, of Donaldsonville, about how brother-in-law J.B. Castagnos got her husband John's Fiat running by using a matchstick.
J.B. says, "People are asking how the match started the Fiat. I used it to hold the points closed on a failed relay.
"It was supposed to be a temporary fix; I think John drove the car like that as long as he owned it."
Mice are nicer
Norma K. responds to tales of the French rodent who's their version of the Tooth Fairy:
"Even though I teach Spanish, not French, I can’t help wondering why French teachers have not set you straight on 'La Petite Souris.' This rodent is not a rat! La Petite Souris refers to a small mouse. Though I would scream equally loud at the sight of either, the latter is not quite so repulsive."
By the way, the French word for rat is…rat.
Special People Dept.
— Vita Guarino Schilling, of Metairie, celebrated her 95th birthday Sunday, Jan. 23.
— Mary Brobston Edwards, of New Orleans, celebrated her 95th birthday Jan. 16.
— Huey P. and Ella G. Mitchell celebrated their 57th anniversary Sunday, Jan. 23.
That's my password!
Ronnie Stutes, of Baton Rouge, says, "I just ordered the free COVID-19 tests from the U.S. government. I know they're coming from the government because my confirmation number is an easy-to-remember HA000COFLVQ9T0PFI3CL71652847.
"(I actually changed one digit so someone else won't try to claim my order.)"
Groaner of the Week
Roger Wattam, of Baton Rouge, says, "Your 'Groaner of the Week' feature inspired me to offer my own:
"What deodorant do retired secret agents use?
Old Spies, of course!"