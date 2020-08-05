Don Garland gives us another tale of folks trying to deal with Louisiana names:
"When I was in high school, there was a 70-mile gap on Interstate 20, from Mississippi to Start, Louisiana, the home of Tim McGraw.
"I pumped gas at Johnny Letlow’s Start Mart. Since most exits had no gas stations yet, it was a hopping place.
"One day a guy got out of his car and asked, 'How far am I from the Ooh-aye-chita River?'
"I blinked at him, and he showed me a map and pointed to the word 'Ouachita.'
"I told him 13 miles, and it was pronounced 'Wash-i-taw.' He just blinked at me.
"Also in Richland Parish was the town of Hebert, of course pronounced 'Hee-burt.'"
Welcome to Thigh-bo-dox
Gary Newport says, "After reading the blurb in the Tuesday column about mispronunciations of Thibodaux, I was reminded of a story that my mother, Yonnie Newport, of Berwick, told of her first trip to Louisiana with her new husband Ted after World War II.
"She was from central Illinois, where my dad had been stationed with the Army Air Corps as a fighter pilot.
"As they drove through the above-mentioned burg heading to her new home in Berwick, she saw the town’s name on a sign outside of town and pronounced it ‘Thigh-bo-dox.’
"After living in south Louisiana for more than 60 years, she was never able to fully grasp the pronunciation of those 'pesky' Cajun names."
Wearing lizards
Faye Hoffman Talbot, of Clinton, says, "I read with amusement about the baby alligator earrings.
"As a child growing up in north Baton Rouge in the ’50s, lizard earrings were all the rage.
"Oh, and don't forget locust shell jewelry. We certainly could entertain ourselves."
Brave in Bama
Stephanie Majorie, of Marrero, has another example of "going against the Tide," to follow up on a similar sighting by Bill Feig:
"A few years ago, while traveling through Alabama, I saw an Alabama license plate, LSURLS (LSU rules). Wow! Tiger bravery!"
Goal Post nostalgia
After I waxed nostalgic about the cheap steaks served to LSU students at The Goal Post restaurant, I heard from Edwin Fleischmann:
"The Goal Post, owned by Jack Sabin, was a great restaurant to work for in the fall of 1959.
"If you worked the dinner hour, you were paid 50 cents per hour and you were entitled to a full steak dinner, including a big slice of strawberry pie, worth $1.25.
"One Homecoming Saturday, while LSU was still No. 1 in the nation in football, I was working the lunch shift, and an alumnus left me a $5 tip, which was humongous at the time."
Who needs Heloise?
Ward Oliver, of Baton Rouge says, "Recently I suggested that, to wet your finger while wearing a mask, in order to open a supermarket's plastic produce bag, you could keep a baggie in the car with a damp cloth for this purpose.
"Then, someone suggested finding a wet vegetable to wet the finger.
"I was shopping again for fruits and vegetables, and as I am wont to do, I forgot the baggie.
"This time I gathered my produce in the cart along with the required number of bags, found a freezer door that was sweating, and easily opened all bags. I think this one is more convenient than my first."
Special People Dept.
- John Trembley, of Slidell, celebrates his 98th birthday Thursday, Aug. 6.
- Louis and Jennie Richard, of Lafayette, celebrate 60 years of marriage Thursday, Aug. 6.
Happy looks
Linda Dalferes says, "My first time in a store during masking, I missed the smiles of people. After a little time, I learned to look for those 'smilin’ eyes.'"
Champion sprinter
M. Mills says, "Thanks to Maddie in Sherwood Forest for saving my 4-year-old grandson.
"He ran out, and this grandmother couldn't catch him.
"But Maddie used her track skills, sprinting after him. We are forever grateful."
Quite an accomplishment. As one who has spent some time around kids, I can testify that there is nothing in nature, except perhaps a cheetah, that is faster than a 4-year-old human.