T-Bob Taylor tells this intriguing tale about a legendary college football coach:
"In 1979, I was weekend anchor at WJHG-TV in Panama City Beach, Florida.
"Florida State coach Bobby Bowden had an assistant call to invite me and my wife to the Bay Country Club.
"When I met him, the coach said, 'We need to talk.'
"In confidence, he said he'd been approached by LSU about the head coaching job. He wanted specifics on how it was to be a student during LSU home game weekends."
T-Bob says he tried to explain the pregame frenzy on campus prior to and during a big football weekend.
"I told him they came out early the day before the game with loudspeakers warning us to clear student cars from the parking lots.
"I told him students living on campus couldn't put valuables too close to a shelf edge during a game or the vibrations from Tiger Stadium noise would bounce them off.
"He very clearly told us that if he beat LSU that year he would stay in Tallahassee."
Florida State won that game 24-19 in coach Charley McClendon's last year.
T-Bob adds, "Imagine; an LSU win might have meant no coach Nick Saban at LSU. …"
Happy driving!
Over the century or so I've been doing this column, I've noticed a marked increase in items dealing with traffic problems — daily interstate highway traffic jams, clogged surface streets, speeders and, most recently, drivers distracted by cellphones and the other devices that now clutter our vehicles.
There's also the problem of trying to get anywhere when traffic lights aren't (as a friend used to say) "simonized," and trips around town are start-stop affairs.
Randy Jenkins addresses this problem:
"My wife, Michelle, and I were thinking it would be fun for you to have one of those 'Send in your fondest memory of …' series.
"But this one would be 'Send us your fondest memory of catching a green light in Baton Rouge.'
"It’s been a while for me — but, hey, they do refer to them as 'red lights.'"
And Jack Coffee, of Sunset, deals with another issue:
"Recently, I have been visiting the Ochsner Cancer Center off Interstate 12 at O'Neal Lane.
"I am typically tired and feeling out of sorts as I approach I-12 at the split with Interstate 10.
"That lasts just long enough for someone to drop the flag that starts the race that begins at the sign telling us the 65 mph limit on I-12 is 'strictly enforced.'"
Swift reaction
The traffic stories above, plus The Advocate's recent mention of small-town speed traps, brought us this gag from Algie Petrere:
"The speed limit on the highway running through one small town was changed from 40 to 35 mph.
"One afternoon, the town mayor was stopped in the coffee shop by a police officer. 'Can I speak to you a moment?' he said.
"'Sure,' the mayor replied. 'What can I help you with?'
"'We're advising people that the speed limit has been lowered on the highway through town, and we'd appreciate your cooperation.'
"'No problem,' said the mayor. 'Do you want me to bring this up at the next council meeting?'
"'No,' replied the police officer. 'We want you to slow down.'"
Special People Dept.
- Felice McMiller, of St. Joseph of Harahan nursing home, celebrates her 102nd birthday Wednesday, March 20. She was living independently in Kenner until recently.
- Bill Braswell celebrates his 90th birthday Wednesday, March 20. His family marked the event Sunday with a crawfish boil.
- James R. and Helen L. Marsh, of Zachary, celebrate their 65th anniversary Wednesday, March 20.
Brace this!
Robert DeBate, of Sorrento, offers advice on one way to deal with those unsolicited and annoying phone calls that seem to be proliferating lately:
"I recently received a call stating I have been approved for 'the back brace I requested. …'
"I responded: 'Calls like yours give me a pain in the …' (here Robert mentions an area somewhat below the back). Do you have a brace for THAT?'"
He says what followed was, "Silence. Click."