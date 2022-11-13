Much has been made of the chilly weather in Fayetteville for the LSU-Arkansas game, and the Tigers' efforts to survive in the Frozen Nawth:
Geri Schexnayder, of Donaldsonville, offers this explanation of the LSU players' triumph over their environment:
"The internet says Arkansas fans laughed at the Tigers trying to warm up on that cold morning.
"They thought it was broth, coffee and hot chocolate. But we all know it was Kayshon Boutte’s grandmother's chicken and andouille gumbo in those thermos bottles."
Keep it informal
Annie Kelly says her little brother Larry came home from his first day of school very put out about our educational system:
"The teacher tried to get us to spell 'mother' and 'father,' he complained, "when I need to know how to spell 'mama' and 'daddy.'"
The know-it-all
Here's news about changes in the life of retirees:
Paul C. (aka 'The Kid'), says, "I always knew the most important reply to my wife was, 'Yes, Dear.'
"Since retiring, I have learned another one: 'I don't know, Dear; Google it.'"
Keeper of the tubes
Mike Avocato, of Lacombe, says Julie States' mention of buying TV tubes, in the Saturday column, reminds him of a job that probably doesn't exist anymore:
"I was the manager at a K&B, one of those stores her dad took her to, to test the tubes when the TV was 'on the fritz.'
"Since the tubes were pricey, they were kept locked in the bottom of the tube tester. Yours truly had to unlock the cabinet."
Amazingly awesome
Sal Suer, of New Orleans, says, "After reading your Saturday column concerning 'Striking a blow for simple speech,' I think about how often we use the adjective 'amazing.'
"It is truly an expression of just how 'amazing' we all are. At my extended age, it is just amazing how our minds work, and amazing what we think about."
(Your observation may be true, Sal, but the word I seem to hear more often is "awesome." And I hear it applied to everything, even the least awesome things you can imagine.)
Smart talk
Charlie Anderson, of Shreveport, joins our seminar on inflated speech:
"I remember a professor speaking of a newly minted Phd. colleague: 'He’s not afraid to call a spade a geotome.'"
Good Neighbors Dept.
Buck Bertrand says our tales of thoughtful neighbors remind him of some nice folks:
"I too would like to acknowledge my great neighbors Glen and Jere Naquin, who have picked up my Advocate for years.
"I have a walking disability. Every day, they pick up the paper and hang it on the storm door handle. I never need to go out or change clothes for the paper."
Special People Dept.
Lorraine Meehan, of Metairie, celebrates her 90th birthday Monday, Nov. 14, probably by singing karaoke or line dancing, her favorite activities.
'Mynez' days
Ed Fleischmann, of Metairie, offers this sandwich story:
"Long before he became a seafood restaurant magnate, Charlie Jaeger, my mother’s first cousin, would stop by her house for a 'mynez' sandwich on sliced white bread.
"He was about 10 at the time. Back then, mynez sandwiches were not uncommon in my family. This was during the Great Depression.
"No one pronounced it 'mayonnaise.' Actually, mynez is really closer to the French pronunciation!"
(The only sandwich simpler than that is the jam sandwich; two slices of bread jammed together.)
Of dimes and Chimes
After Teddy McGehee, in the Saturday column, recalled days of 10-cent beer, I asked where he found this.
Tim Pujol provides a possible answer:
"The Bayou on Chimes Street had 10-cent draft in the late '70s when I was at LSU. I had to pass right by it every day on way back from class.
"So if I happened to have 30 cents in my pocket. …"