Our stay-at-home situation has reminded readers of past quarantines, for everything from measles to smallpox.
Lee Blotner tells of a lockdown that makes me feel claustrophobic just reading it:
"Several years ago, while my husband and I were on a cruise, I became ill with the norovirus, a horrible stomach virus.
"We were quarantined in our cabin for 24 hours, and meals were brought to us by the staff with gloves and masks on.
"Thank goodness we had a balcony to give us a little extra space, as cruise cabins are notoriously small.
"The virus was rampant throughout the entire ship. One-third of the crew was also down with it. We heard many performers — singers and dancers — were filling in for the staff as best they could.
"After our quarantine was over, we still saw many gloved and masked staff members carrying trays to various cabins.
"During this quarantine, my house feels like a castle — after that small cabin with a bed taking up most of the walking space!"
Language barriers
Shirley Pittman describes an encounter with local expressions:
"When I first moved to the Bayou State, a new friend took me for a ride to acquaint me with grocery and drug stores in the area.
"When we stopped in a parking lot, she told me to 'crack my glass.'
"I asked her to repeat it a couple of times. It still didn't make sense.
"I finally figured that what she wanted me to do was roll down the window a bit, because it was a really hot day."
Free nature show
Because life has slowed down so much, we're noticing things that might not have caught our attention in the past.
For instance, every morning Lady Katherine and I spend a few moments looking out our second-story bedroom window at the crape myrtle tree on our patio.
There, at about eye level, is a finely crafted robin's nest, inhabited by at least two baby birds.
It's a deep nest, so we can only see the beaks of the little ones, opened wide as one of the adult robins feeds them worms.
We've come to look forward to the morning feedings, and hope to catch the babies learning to fly before they leave the nest.
Don't tell us we've nothing to do.
Pulling rank
Mike Eldred, of Tylertown, Mississippi, says our recent Navy stories "reminded me of my friend and pastor, Matt Robinson, telling his wife he was the captain of the ship.
"Sarah promptly replied, 'Maybe, but I am admiral of the fleet!'"
Project delay
Linda Dalferes says, "Every morning for the past week and a half, we have walked past a house with at least 20 unopened bags of mulch spread around beds in the yard.
"This morning when we walked by, I overheard my husband murmur to himself, 'He has good intentions.'"
Special People Dept.
Carmen Simmons, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, celebrates her 98th birthday Tuesday, April 28.
Life imitates westerns
Judge Tony Graphia, of Baton Rouge, has an observation that pretty much captures the emotions some of us are feeling these days:
"I feel like the cowboy I saw on screen at the old Louisiana Theater on Third Street when I was a kid.
"He was in a jail cell gazing out of a barred window at two men in the dusty street. One was building a scaffold; the other was knotting a rope."
Thought for the Day
From Mariano Hinojosa, of Baton Rouge: "This virus has done what no woman had been able to do — cancel all sports, shut down all bars, and keep men at home."
'Your turn, dear'
After a question about the definition of "retired homemaker," Myran Booker explains:
"How did I become a retired homemaker? Well, the day after retiring from a nice job in which I helped my husband provide for our family, I came in the next day and told my husband, 'You take over now.'"
Spooky times
Marvin Borgmeyer says, "I don't think anyone expected that when we changed the clocks we would go from Standard Time to the Twilight Zone!"