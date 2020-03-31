To be honest, April Fools' Day is not an observance I particularly enjoy; most of the pranks people come up with range from juvenile to sophomoric. And this year, with our social distancing, it might be better to forget the whole silly thing.
But every year at this time I recall a gag pulled on me by the evil genius David Applegate, when I worked for The Morning Advocate in downtown Baton Rouge.
At that time our building was on Lafayette Street, and we parked down a hill near the river.
I came out of the office to go to lunch, and as I got close to my car I saw a screwdriver sticking out of a front tire.
I was so shocked and angry I didn't happen to notice the tire wasn't flat.
When I got closer, I saw it was a piece of a screwdriver, just the wooden handle and part of the shaft, stuck in a thick piece of rubber. The rubber was glued on my tire, making it look like the metal shaft had penetrated the tire.
I removed the fiendish device, and when I looked up there was Dave in his car across the street, chortling madly.
And I had to laugh, too…
Love wins out
In September, Karen Beem wrote me from Denver to say she was engaged to Gerard Rigney, of New Orleans, and he had been reading my column to her over the phone, to give her a feel for this area.
She just wrote again to say she had moved to New Orleans, but their wedding plans were upended by the coronavirus:
"Our friends couldn't travel, so we put the celebration on hold, and decided to just have a simple outdoor ceremony. We couldn't go out to a restaurant, couldn't invite any friends, etc. We still were determined to say our vows, and slip our rings on each other's fingers.
"We will have our party, and say our vows again, when all this is behind us, our friends can travel, and it will be safe to gather in large numbers.
"We had our lovely, short and sweet ceremony under one of the old oaks in City Park. Thank you for being a thread that brought us together when we lived far apart."
Bad company
Jeff Rials says, "On Sunday night I watched Garth Brooks on PBS being honored as a Gershwin Award recipient.
"He performed numerous songs, recognizing songwriters who influenced him. And, of course, he sang some of his songs.
"The event took place in Washington, D.C., and there were many politicians in the audience. I thought he sang a very appropriate song toward the end — 'I've Got Friends in Low Places'!"
And in sports news …
Mariano Hinojosa, of Baton Rouge, says since we are admonished to embrace social distancing, the childhood game of "keep away" has replaced baseball as our national pastime.
Special People Dept.
Betty and Buddy Knox celebrate their 64th anniversary Wednesday, April 1.
Thought for the Day
From Luke Shiroda: "Before this pandemic, if you stayed home all day in your pajamas watching television and eating junk food, you were considered a lazy bum. Now, you are considered a hero."
It's a tough job …
John Hu, of Baton Rouge, says, "I agree with Ronnie Domas (in the Tuesday column) that you should expand your column to a whole page.
"We can all appreciate spending more time reading your column while the virus keeps most of us home.
"Secondly, your pay from The Advocate will multiply several times. This is one small positive thing about the virus.
"As far as 'work' is concerned, don't we, the readers, do the writing?"
First of all, John, I'm not paid by volume. I once asked my editors about this, and they countered by offering to pay me according to quality. This, of course, would have meant a pay cut.
Secondly, I'm not paid for writing — I'm paid for having to read all the readers' bad jokes. It's a job that calls for a great deal of stamina…