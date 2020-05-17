Bob Hill, of Denham Springs, tells of a clever way to celebrate a milestone event during the pandemic:
"My granddaughter, Leah, had a family-and-friends virtual graduation at her home in Little Rock, Arkansas, Friday night.
"Her mother planned a Zoom get-together for Leah's parents, sister and brother-in-law, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
"The highlight of the evening was when all in attendance performed a rousing rendition of 'Pomp and Circumstance' on kazoos as Leah 'processed' down the hallway.
"There were 42 people participating from seven states."
Remember the mane
Mariano Hinojosa, of Baton Rouge, offers this suggestion:
"Before we go out for that much-needed haircut, we should take a 'selfie' of our head of hair.
"Ladies, please ignore this suggestion."
(I don't know, Mariano; sounds like gender discrimination to me. I would think ladies would be happy to share their "before" photos, so we can all have a much-needed laugh.)
Cajun creepers
Warren Perrin, of Lafayette, says our mention of Cajunisms brings up this thought about the word "tataille:"
"In Vermilion Parish we used this to describe any small living creature we didn’t know but which posed the possibility of a bite or sting.
"Former LSU professor of Cajun French Amanda LaFleur, who has written a book on Cajun expressions, says tataille in Evangeline Parish can be 'a larger, generic kind of boogie man, like the tatailles hiding under your bed or preventing you from venturing into the woods after dark.’ ”
Mom is a rock
This touching note from Jean Bengtson is one I should have run closer to Mother's Day:
"COVID-19 has brought to mind a memory that is over 60 years old. In 1956 or 1957, my entire family had the flu at the same time.
"What I remember of that time is my mother. She was sitting on a stool with her head lying on the kitchen counter. She was trying her best to peel some potatoes to make potato soup.
"I don't remember anything else. But knowing my mother, the potato soup was good."
The unfriendly skies
Mary Vernoy, of Metairie, says "Readers' airport TSA adventures reminded me of the military security measures we put up with overseas returning from deployments.
"Air Force security at Rota, Spain, did not like Navy personnel, and took pleasure in making our security checks as thorough as possible.
"Measures included: getting to the airport six hours early; having prescription meds date-checked and confiscating out-of-date ones; scraping the bottom of our boots and shoes to remove Spanish dirt; laying our luggage out in the hanger for their drug dog to inspect (and raise his leg on frequently).
"At one refueling stop in Lajes, Azores islands, they made all of us stand alongside the runway in the sun for an hour. In-flight meals consisted of MRE’s pitched to you.
"I can put up with TSA any day."
Keep it clean
John Hu says that contrary to my assumption in the Friday column, there really is a 30-second rule (as opposed to a 5-second rule) for dropped food in his home:
"The first reason is our home is extremely clean. The other reason is because I grew up some 70 years ago in China, in a very difficult time.
"You don't throw anything away. If you did, one of your siblings would be glad to have it — 30 seconds later or even longer."
Special People Dept.
- Eula Mae Robinson, of Norwood, celebrates her 99th birthday Monday, May 18.
- Herman “Tip” Torres, of Donaldsonville, celebrates his 98th birthday Monday, May 18. He is an Army veteran of World War II.
- Robert and Carol Townsend, of Denham Springs, celebrated their 50th anniversary Saturday, May 16.
Unholy pun
Kirk Guidry, who should be ashamed, posted this comment after our Saturday story about the stray cat who attended an outdoor Mass:
"I see no problem with the story about the cat who drank holy water. It’s obvious he was a Cat-lick!"
Unseen danger
Karen Poirrier, of Lutcher, says, "People wanting to go about their business despite COVID-19 inspired this haiku:"
Visible face mask
Invisible enemy
Decisions to make.