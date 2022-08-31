Another "precocious kid" story from Mariano Hinojosa, of Baton Rouge, about his teacher wife:
"Bertha once took her class of elementary students to the Old Governor's Mansion.
"The docent proudly described the desk that Gov. Earl Long used to write notes to state workers.
"She asked one of the young lads if he would like to sit in the governor's chair.
"His response was, 'No ma'am, not now; I can wait.'"
Hog (fence) wild
One of the worst automotive ideas in history, the push-button transmission, is discussed by Richard "Poppy" Phillips:
"In the '50s my sister had a Dodge station wagon with pushbutton transmission. She offered her car for me to take my girlfriend to the drive-in movie in Amite (we both lived in Greensburg).
"We were having a happy ride until I passed up the drive-in and found the 'reverse' button didn't work.
"I thought I saw a place where I could turn around. Big mistake! As I was turning, I crossed over two lanes and over a shallow ditch up to a hog fence.
"The bumper caught on the fence, so I had to pull on it while my girlfriend rocked the car back and forth.
"When I made it home and told my sister what happened, she laughed, and of course told the family next morning.
"The legend of me and the hog fence is history."
Praise the lard
Continuing nostalgia items about sandwiches of our youth, EdnaMarie Campbell Sevin has this memory:
"Since we lived in 'back a town' Napoleonville, and our maternal grandparents lived on La. 1, nearer Napoleonville Elementary School, I lived with them on school days for a shorter walk to school during first grade.
"Memere always had a snack for me. Often I could choose an open-faced white bean sandwich. Her beans were seasoned with lard from a blue and white box, and tasted so creamy and smooth, cold, on French bread from the nearby bakery.
"That sandwich and her love soothed my loneliness from missing my family."
Find that beer
After a reader complained about 10-ounce beers being hard to find, I heard from ever-helpful Russ Wise, of LaPlace, who says he found some in Biloxi, Mississippi, and stocked up.
And Henri Bienvenu, of St. Martinville, says, "Coors markets a 10-ounce can. But it's sometimes hard to find."
(I know my readers, so I can guarantee I'm going to get a comment along the lines of, "But we're talking about beer, Henri…")
Inquiring Minds Dept.
Patrick Reynolds, of Baton Rouge, asks if anyone knows about "a brass plaque on the wall in the room at the old Our Lady of the Lake hospital where Huey Long passed?"
Geography lesson
After a Tuesday story put the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Monroe, we heard from Annie Kelly.
"It's in beautiful, historic downtown Natchitoches. I was there in 2018 to see my brother, Scooter Hobbs, inducted as a sports writer!"
Special People Dept.
— Richard and Janet Hayes LeBoeuf, of Marrero, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, Sept. 1. Enlisting in the Louisiana Air National Guard's 159th Fighter Wing, he worked for 35 years on jet aircraft at Alvin Callendar Field in Belle Chasse.
— Charles and Melber Woods Moore, of Lafayette, celebrate their 60th anniversary Thursday, Sept. 1. He's a 22-year Air Force veteran from Weeks Island, Iberia Parish. She's from Hico, Lincoln Parish.
— Woody and Gerry Burkart, of Metairie, celebrate 60 years of marriage Thursday, Sept. 1.
Could be worse
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, comments on a Wednesday football story:
"I, too, remember the 1982 win over Florida State by LSU that sent them to the Orange Bowl. Legendary FSU coach Bobby Bowden, after being pelted with oranges, stated in an after-game interview, 'Thank God they're not going to the Gator Bowl!'"