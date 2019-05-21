Richard Orgeron, of Lafayette, tells this story of an educational experience:
"Back in 1957 when the day broke in Crowley, it was discovered that the night before someone had climbed to the top of the Western Avenue water tower and painted 'SENOIRS 1957.'
"The police arrived at high school principal Guy P. Lucas' office to report the incident. Mr. Lucas summoned all the boys from the senior class to assemble outside of his office.
"He had them come in one at a time, and each one was told to write 'senior' on a piece of paper.
"One by one they were were dismissed — until one boy wrote 'senoir.'
"Mr. Lucas handed the paper to the police officer and said, 'This is the culprit.'"
Manhattan speed trap
Earl Newman says as we roll down the interstate highways at 70-75 mph, and take such speeds for granted, we should remember earlier, slower days.
In The Advocate's "Today In History" feature, Earl learned that in 1899 a policeman on a bicycle stopped one Jacob German on Lexington Avenue in Manhattan.
It seems Jacob, in an electric car, was doing 12 mph in an 8 mph zone.
The incident was called "the first recorded speeding arrest in U.S. history."
Earl says there may well come a day when our current interstate speeds are regarded as quaint and laughably slow…
Benny's bunch
Dawn Humble says our mention of Baton Rouge High's 1961 state champion basketball team got a response from her dad, Dale Humble, a member of that team.
Dale pointed out that Coach Benny McArdle should get credit for the team's success, calling him "the architect" of the championship team.
Benny, who died in 2016 at age 85, was also a famed two-sport athlete at LSU — point guard on the 1953 Final Four team and a pitcher on the baseball team.
Some like it strong
Bob Lawrence, of Slidell, tells how he discovered Luzianne coffee and chicory — and fell in love with it:
"I grew up in Bogalusa, and my parents drank medium roast coffee — like flavored hot water.
"My first day as a student at Tulane, I went to the Bruff Commons Cafeteria and asked for coffee (they only had Luzianne in 1956). The server said, 'With or without?'
"I thought she was talking about cream, so I said, 'With.'
"Turned out she was talking about chicory with dark roast Luzianne.
"I became a firm believer in 'the stronger the better.'
"Army coffee was like Mom and Dad had at home. I missed New Orleans coffee.
"At the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California, where I learned Hungarian, I went to Carmel Beach with friends.
"While we were waiting for the bus, I saw in the window of a food specialty shop a can of Luzianne dark roast with chicory.
"I wound up paying $12.45 for that pound of coffee; in 1960, a lot of money. I had no idea how old it was.
"But I enjoyed every drop…"
Weighty topic
Speaking of coffee, Tom Fierke comments on the Tuesday story by Ernie Gremillion, who told us about his buddy who drinks his coffee half regular and half decaf, and joked with the waitress that he wanted the decaf on the bottom.
Tom says when he told a lady about the guy's kidding with the waitress, she told him, "Of course you can’t have decaf coffee on the bottom of your cup. Regular coffee is heavier."
Special People Dept.
- Margie Welsh celebrates her 101st birthday Wednesday, May 22.
- Adele Heuvel, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 90th birthday Wednesday, May 22.
- Leda Nash Bowden celebrates her 90th birthday Wednesday, May 22. A Sunday party started the festivities.
Quick learner
Linda H. Whitman, of Denham Springs, says, "The submission about the notes written between a patient and her doctor reminded me of a pre-op visit with our gastro doctor.
"Husband Herb was scheduled for an upper and lower GI procedure. He jokingly asked how many the doctor had done.
"The doctor said, 'Don’t worry — I watched one done on YouTube last night. I’ve got this.'"