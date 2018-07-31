Continuing our low-rent food seminar, Ric Kracht tells this heartbreaking (and stomach-turning) story:
"In the late 1950s, when I was about 5, my parents decided we would spend our summer vacations camping.
"Because there were no fast-food restaurants along the way to our distant destinations, our travel meals were often improvised.
"One of my dad's favorite tricks was to place a can of Spam on the engine block, drive a few miles and then, voilà, a hot meal.
"On one such occasion (perhaps the last), after driving a short distance we hit a pothole which dislodged the can and sent it under the car's rear wheel.
"Believe me when I tell you there is nothing more pathetic than canned-meat roadkill.
"As a result of that unfortunate incident, I was introduced to yet another travel delicacy, the cold ketchup sandwich."
Which reminds me
Speaking of humble cuisine:
I once went with a group on a fishing trip to the rigs in the Gulf. We spent the night at Port Fourchon before the early-morning trip. We had to bring our lunch, so that evening I bought mine at a store near the docks.
I got a pack of sliced bologna, a loaf of white bread and a jar of yellow mustard. I figured it was an appropriate lunch for a fishing trip.
Some ladies and I had agreed to share our lunches, so I was dismayed to see theirs — fried chicken drumettes, pimento cheese finger sandwiches, deviled eggs, Brie with fancy crackers and both red and green grapes.
For some reason, they backed out of our "sharing lunch" agreement. ...
Mystery lunch
Still speaking of humble fare, Carl N. Williams tells this unsettling story:
Years ago he was working at the Scotlandville post office. On his lunch break, he took out the sandwich his wife had made for him that morning, bit into it — and discovered that it contained only the cardboard from the lunch meat package.
Carl says, "I knew my wife had made the sandwich while she was half asleep. But when I told her about it, she didn't think it was funny, and didn't apologize.
"So I never knew if it was intentional or not. ..."
Special People Dept.
- Jennie Crifasi Fonte, of Houston, celebrated her 101st birthday on Monday, July 30. A former Baton Rouge resident, she is the oldest living graduate of St. Joseph's Academy.
- Shirley Poché, of Slidell, celebrated her 91st birthday on Sunday, July 29.
- Rita McCollum celebrates her 90th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 1.
Big sweet chill
Jeanie Streat, of Baton Rouge, says, "Growing up in New Orleans in the ’40s, our grandmother would make us snowballs.
"She would crush ice with her iron skillet and pour condensed milk over the top.
"This was instead of the expensive five-cent ones. Ours tasted better and were made with LOVE."
Economics 101
Speaking of icy treats:
In my preteen years in north Baton Rouge, I joined with a couple of buddies to enter the snowball business.
One of the guys built (with the help of his dad) a plywood cart on bicycle wheels that could hold ice and syrup. We bought an ice shaver from a Plank Road hardware store, cups and wooden spoons from the nearby National supermarket.
With several flavors of syrup made from Kool-Aid (with the help of my mom), and a block of ice from a nearby ice house, we set out through the neighborhood, ringing a bell we had also purchased at the hardware store.
We soon made enough to cover our overhead, and began looking at pure profit — sometimes clearing five bucks a day.
But we got overly ambitious, and left our quiet neighborhood for a rougher section near Weller Avenue.
There we encountered a rival snowball cart operated by some much older, and larger, kids. They confiscated our syrup and ice, dismantled our cart, then vanished. Our shocked parents searched for them, but never found them.
From that experience we learned a valuable lesson about conducting a business — the small business operator is always in danger of being taken over by a larger, predatory competitor.
Thought for the Day
From Shirley Fleniken:
Optimist: "The glass is half full."
Pessimist: "The glass is half empty."
Mother: "Why didn’t you use a coaster!"