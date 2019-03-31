Saturday's column idea for a business bringing a portable potty out to stranded motorists in the Baton Rouge-Port Allen area might have inspired Joseph W. Berey, of Covington, to tell of this incident.
(By the way, any bad jokes about this column's current fixation with toilets are, I assure you, MOST unwelcome…)
"In August of 2014," says Joseph, "my wife and I were driving east in Mississippi on Interstate 10 between the Stennis exit and Exit 13 when traffic came to a complete stop. A mile or so ahead, a car carrier caught fire, totally destroying the truck and five or six new automobiles.
"Fortunately, during the two hour delay, a truck transporting a load of portable toilets was two car lengths behind our car. The driver of the truck was a hero to all of us stranded motorists when he removed one of the portable toilets for our use.
"I captured a picture of the truck and the toilets as evidence to my friends, who might question this noteworthy event on I-10.
"I only wish there was also an ice cream truck stopped along with us…"
The Goober Cruise
Anne Butler, of Butler Greenwood Plantation in St. Francisville, jogged my memory with this recollection:
"The suggestion about food trucks mitigating the madness of traffic congestion reminds me of wonderful Miss Emily Smothers, who for decades made the wait for the St. Francisville-New Roads ferry tolerable, even pleasant, with her little red wagon full of fabulous homemade pralines and boiled peanuts."
Nice People Dept.
Stacey Forester says, "On Thursday I went through McDonald's drive-thru on Hooper and Joor roads in Central. When I drove up to pay for my order, Ms. Linda (the lady in the window) handed me a receipt and said, 'Have a blessed day.'
"She herself had paid for my breakfast order. I just want to thank her, and tell her she put a smile on my face. I wish we had more people like her."
Special People Dept.
- Andrew Broussard, of Delcambre, now living in a retirement home in Abbeville, celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday, March 30. He is a decorated disabled World War II Army veteran.
- Patricia Dupuy Schroeder celebrates her 90th birthday Monday, April 1.
- Ethelyn "Bank" Friloux, of Baton Rouge, celebrated her 90th birthday Sunday, March 31.
- Buddy and Betty Knox, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 63rd anniversary Monday, April 1.
- Bernard R. and Laura Cleary, of Metairie, celebrated their their 60th anniversary Saturday, March 30. He was a photographer for United Press International in Texas and Louisiana and for the New Orleans Naval Support Activity, and a 40-year Navy-Naval Reserve veteran.
Thought for the Day
From Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville: "With politics today being so dysfunctional, irresponsible, and polarized, why would anyone want to be 'politically correct?'"
Scruffy's in style
As an official, card carrying Old Person, I am licensed to gripe about modern styles (and to yell "Get off my lawn!" at kids, if my urban dwelling HAD a lawn…)
For instance, pre-ripped jeans, the appeal of which escapes me. I can just imagine my mom's reaction if I showed up dressed for school with slashes across the legs of my Sears jeans.
Ray Schell, of Prairieville, addresses another current style that folks of a certain age might not understand:
"Sign of the times. Back in the '80s, when I did occasional customer tech service for Ethyl Albemarle Corp., I'd occasionally shave twice daily to avoid a 'five o'clock shadow.'
"Today I'd avoid shaving for a week to present the required unshaven look."