I have to congratulate readers for their enthusiastic response to requests for home remedies. Many of them might not work, but what the heck, you're trying!
Here's a remedy my grandmother in Natchez favored, in addition to strong laxatives:
Nancy C. Van Den Akker, of New Orleans, says, "My mother's favorite home remedy for a cold was very simple.
"On a nice cool, breezy day, she would wrap us up warmly and set us to nap in the sun.
"I guess all that fresh air and 'sunshine vitamin D' (remember the old Bosco jingle?) were what did the trick.
"But many years later, when at age 40 or so I tried curing a cold by wrapping in a quilt and snoozing in the back yard, my alarmed brother reported to my mother that there was a body in the yard."
Thanks, Mary Poppins
Ann George, of Baton Rouge, says a spoonful of sugar does help the medicine go down.
In her case, the sugar was with the Vicks VapoRub administered by her mother to deal with croup.
Ann says, "I told my mother I was lucky to make it to adulthood. I never used that remedy on my sons!"
Meaty topic
John Billodeaux, of St. Gabriel, says, "The practice of sandwich swapping mentioned in a recent column reminded me of a story told to me by the late John Compton of Hathaway, in Jeff Davis Parish.
"John, who was raised on a farm with a lot of cattle, said his mother often included steak with the other food in his school lunch pail.
"He always eagerly awaited lunch time so he could swap his steak for the nice bologna sandwich of a city boy."
Agony of de feet
After the recent tale from a reader about Italian Americans using garlic as a cold remedy, Joyceline Claverie, of Greenwell Springs, claims equal time for another fragrant veggie:
"With all the talk about Vicks, hot flannel, and cold remedies, I've never seen anyone mention sliced onions.
"To lower our high temperatures as kids, sliced onions were placed on the bottom of our feet and then covered by our socks.
"Come morning, the onions had turned black, and sure enough — temperature was gone or severely decreased."
Junk yard speedster
Ray Schell, of Prairieville, says, "I have to add to your readers' stories of meeting celebrities by telling of meeting a person before he became a celebrity.
"I met Al Unser Sr. in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1961 when I needed a part for my 1954 Jaguar and Al had a foreign car junk yard. Nice guy.
"Then he started racing in the Indy 500 in 1965 and won four times — 1970, 1971, 1978, and 1987."
The un-soldier
"The recent item in your column about ROTC at LSU in 1968," says Duke Rivet, of Baton Rouge, "brought back memories of my first year at 'The Ole War Skule' (I was a sophomore transfer), when it was a mandatory requirement for all males to take ROTC courses their freshmen and sophomore years.
"Not being aware of this, I did not schedule the course.
"When my friends asked me when my ROTC class was and I said I didn't have one scheduled, they warned me that I would not be able to graduate when the time came because of this omission.
"For some reason, this never concerned me, no one caught the omission, and I was able to get a degree (two, actually) from LSU. I just hope LSU doesn't ask me to return them at this late date!"
(Since LSU dropped mandatory ROTC in 1969, I guess they figured it wasn't worth the trouble to throw you in the stockade, or assemble a firing squad, to deal with your desertion.)