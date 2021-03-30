Stories about a doomed LSU dorm brought this remembrance from John Steib, of Jackson:
"I read with great amusement the tales of Kirby Smith Hall, but it evokes an entirely different memory for me. Let’s call it the pre-history of that site.
"I grew up in a neighborhood just past LSU's North Gates, off Nicholson Drive. Back then the area where Kirby Smith was built was mostly wooded. It was about 85 acres, but to us baby boomers it was Christopher Robin's Hundred Acre Wood.
"We played hide and seek, had campfires, weenie and marshmallow roasts, and even camped out there. It served as a shortcut to chill out in the Greek Theater or go up to Chimes Street to Sitman’s Drugs for a fountain Coke or real malt.
"We were LSU students when the entire woods were cleared and an ugly concrete monolith with parking lots arose. I could never look at Kirby Smith after that without a twinge of nostalgia for the paradise that was once ours."
Asking worshipfully
Cathy Brouillette says, "I was reminded of a story from my childhood after reading the item about someone thinking 'pescatarian' was a religion.
"In the early '60s one of my younger brothers discovered that kids either went to Catholic school or public school. There were not many other choices back then.
"Mom and Dad were approached with the question: 'If Catholics go to Catholic churches, where do Publics go?'
"After a good laugh, they did give an answer."
Ecumenical student
The above item about Catholics and "Publics" reminds me of the call a coworker once received from an Episcopal school (probably St. James in downtown Baton Rouge).
Seems his young son, escaping his mom's notice, had decided to board what he called "the Epi-SCOP-al" bus for a change, assuming that all the big yellow buses that rolled through his neighborhood every morning went to the same place.
My coworker picked the adventuresome lad up and deposited him at his correct school.
When the dad got back to the office, he reported that as far as he could tell there had been no recruitment efforts while his son was in the hands of the Episcopalians.
Picking on Yugo
Another story about arguably the worst car ever made:
Bryant Hammett says, "A man walks into an auto parts store and tells the man behind the counter, 'I would like a gas cap for my Yugo.'
"The man behind the counter scratched his chin, thought for a minute and replied, 'Well, that sounds like a pretty good trade to me. What type of gas cap do you want?'”
Hog wild
Art Ordoyne, of Denham Springs (a Chackbay native), says, "My favorite way to eat grits is to melt Jerry Lee’s sliced hog head cheese on hot grits. This is a quick breakfast, since the cheese is cooked and sliced."
Long-suffering Mary
Dudley Lehew, of Marrero, tells of a quarantine period when he and wife Mary had to avoid contact:
"Living apart has not been easy, and I find myself remembering warm, special past moments together.
"One particular memory involved a trip to New York City in the first few weeks of our married life. I learned that Mary would easily adapt to my offbeat sense of humor. (My kids call it 'weird.')
"It was late on a Saturday night, and our hotel was in a rather questionable area of Manhattan frequented by lots of young ladies in skimpy clothing.
"We were stepping off an elevator as two other couples were waiting to enter it, and I said, loud enough for them to overhear me, 'So, how much do you charge for the whole night?'
"That was 34 years ago. I escaped unharmed, and realized I had a keeper."