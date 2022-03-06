"My friend Debbie Bohannon knows I love the Saints," says Shirley Pittman, of Baton Rouge.
"Recently she saw on Amazon the 2010 book 'Home Team: Coaching the Saints and New Orleans Back to Life' by Sean Payton and Ellis Henican.
"She ordered it for me, saying, 'It's used, but seems to be in really good shape.'
"I noticed it came from the Elkhart, Indiana, Public Library. It had never been checked out.
"No mystery there for an ex-Hossier like me. Just think who the Saints defeated in the Super Bowl — the Indianapolis Colts."
Shocking snake scene
Stories about the reactions to the scene in "Jaws" when we meet the shark led to this recollection from Gwen Briggs, of Abita Springs:
"Back when we used beepers and no cellphones, I was at the theater watching the movie 'Anaconda' with my daughter.
"I had my (large) soda between my legs and was holding my popcorn.
"There is a scene when dynamite is used and thousands of snakes come raining down.
"Just as that scene was playing out, my beeper buzzed from my back pocket.
"I squashed my drink with my legs, and threw popcorn all over the place. I'm afraid I might have said a thing or two as well.
"Now I put the popcorn between my legs and the drink goes in the holder!"
Foul ball
Here's a Carnival ball story from Nancy C. Van Den Akker, of New Orleans:
"Back in 1944 or ’45, when my parents were newly married, my mother got tickets to a Carnival ball.
"My dad was from Chicago and still in uniform, and they settled in to enjoy the show.
"When the dancing started, my dad grabbed my mom and wanted to join in. She explained about 'call outs,' and he lost interest in the whole thing. They never went to another ball."
The Champion
After I mentioned losing the Buffalo Chip Throwing Contest in Baker many years ago, I heard from the winner — John Engelsman, of Baton Rouge. He still seems proud of his achievement:
"I won the initial Buffalo Chip Throwing Contest, though the thrill of victory was somewhat diminished by the adamant refusal of all people present to shake my hand.
"I did receive a handsome trophy, and was hopeful that Walt Brunty (the contest chairman) would have the winning chip bronzed for my trophy case. But it wasn't to be.
"For years afterward, when you published one of my modest contributions, you introduced me as the first 'Chip Champ.’ ”
Chimp chips?
Dan Stein, of Baton Rouge, says our discussion of the throwing of buffalo chips reminded him of a similar event hosted by other primates:
"Years ago, my family enjoyed a beautiful spring day at the Baton Rouge Zoo. As we approached the large chimpanzee exhibit, we heard laughter and noticed lots of dodging movements by people.
"As we got closer to the crowd, we observed several chimps flinging with uncanny accuracy and surprising velocity their version of 'chips' at unsuspecting zoo visitors.
"We got out of range and enjoyed the look of astonishment as new visitors approached the bombing zone and became unwitting targets. The chimps were really amused at their game."
Special People Dept.
- Paula Dauphin, of Landmark South, Baton Rouge, celebrates her 103rd birthday Monday, March 7, no doubt with her favorite things, Community Coffee & Chicory and Hershey's kisses.
- Louise Morrow, of Crowley, celebrates her 93rd birthday Monday, March 7.
- Raymonde Hamel Ballbach, of Lafayette, celebrated her 92nd birthday Friday, March 4. She is originally from Roberval, Canada. She started a catering business in the ’80s, retiring 4 or 5 years ago.
- Johnny and Grace Benfatti celebrated 67 years of marriage Sunday, March 6.
Bridal burden
Tim Palmer, of Lafayette, says our Saturday story about a bride's credit cards reminded him:
"A guy I worked with in Lufkin, Texas, said when he got married his new father-in-law presented him with his new wife’s credit card bill. He said it was sizable, and he went from 'no debt' to 'lots of debt' very fast."