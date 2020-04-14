A belated Easter story from many years ago, when I lived in Shreveport and worked for The Times:
For reasons too complex to go into here, I had Easter dinner in Texarkana, Arkansas. The family hosting the event had contracts with prisons and other institutions to provide meat — from the rabbits they raised.
So when two platters of fried entrees came out, one was fried chicken. The other one wasn't…
I was the only one in the group who thought this ironic…
By the way, in describing fried rabbit I am refraining from saying, "It tasted like chicken," as this overused phrase has become a cliché.
But it did…
Transformation blues
"During this lengthy stay-at-home togetherness," says Carol Ter Haar, "my husband of many decades is seeing his energetic on-the-go wife evolve into a whole new species.
"Since my cut, brunette-dyed and styled hair done weekly at the beauty salon no longer exists, braided white hair is emerging. A unibrow is growing. Wrinkles once hidden under layers of makeup are in full view. Beautifully manicured and pedicured nails are now elongated claws. My daily attire consists of a loosely fitted braless top over a 'Hello Kitty' jammy bottom.
"Oops, time for another snack and nap."
Plan B
Perry A. Snyder, of Baton Rouge, says, "Based on what one sees on the telly and observes while driving to and from the grocery, the coronavirus quarantine is not always being observed. Government official continue to appeal to nobler instincts, but with mixed results.
"Does history provide a Plan B? Indeed it does! Dr. Charles Ingrao elaborates on public health strategy in 'The Habsburg Monarchy, 1618-1815.'
"The Habsburg monarch Joseph I invoked harsh rules for those who violated quarantines. A contemporary wrote: 'If you break the laws of the quarantine, you will be tried with military haste; the court will scream out a sentence to you … and after that you will find yourself carefully shot and carelessly buried.'
"Great bedtime reading."
Pistol Pete's show
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, says, "Donna Simoneaux’s story of paper airplanes at a Saints game reminded me of my days at LSU, watching Pete Maravich play basketball.
"As a freshman he could not play varsity, and fans lined up to see him play. When the varsity, who won about three games that year, came out to play, fans would rush to the exits.
"However, a few of us would stick around, make airplanes out of program pages and hover them over the court!"
Special People Dept.
- Harvey Pryor, of Williamsburg Senior Living Community in Baton Rouge, celebrates his 96th birthday Wednesday, April 15.
- Dorie Perry, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 93rd birthday Wednesday, April 15.
- Lessleen Owen, of Lafayette, celebrated her 92nd birthday Monday, April 13, enjoying the car parade in her honor.
Isolation mate
I was thinking about the ideal person to be quarantined with, and came up with these qualifications:
- Someone who likes conversation and has an interest in many different subjects.
- Someone who laughs at your jokes (or at least groans politely).
- Someone who loves to cook, and specializes in comfort food.
- Someone who doesn't cheat at board games, but pretends not to notice when you do.
- Someone who's content to spend time quietly rocking on the front porch and watching neighborhood birds, bees and squirrels go about their business.
- Someone who doesn't much care for old black-and-white gangster movies, but is OK with you watching them.
- Someone who never tires of the songs of Leonard Cohen.
- Someone who shares your guilty pleasure: Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia ice cream.
- Someone who agrees with you on sensitive issues such as politics and religion, reducing the chances of murder during the long days together.
- Someone who gives you a "Poor baby…" when you're feeling down.
I'm a fortunate guy indeed, because the lady who shares a house with me checks all the boxes…
Hope you're that lucky…