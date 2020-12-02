"Speaking of liquor stories," says Richard Carter, "when I graduated from high school in 1963, my buddies and I decided to take a trip to Florida to celebrate.
"We did not drink in high school. On the way we decided to stop at a liquor store. One of the guys said he would be in charge of buying liquor.
"When he told the man behind the counter he wanted a bottle of 'Sturgeon’s 7,' he got a puzzled look.
"From somewhere in the store there was a loud shout: 'Seagrams, Seagrams!'”
What could go wrong?
Barry Dufour says, "Reading the article about the many warning labels on a new appliance reminded me of an incident here in Lafayette a while back.
"A man decided to remove the remaining gas from his boat gas tank with a wet vac. You can only imagine what happened next. His boat and part of his garage caught fire.
"Maybe if the wet vac had more warning labels he would not have tried this."
Holy rollers
Dudley Lehew, of Marrero, adds to our Quonset hut lore:
"When Grace Baptist Church in Baton Rouge's Capital Heights burned in the late '40s, it used a Quonset hut to house Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and other church activities, including a revival to raise funds to rebuild.
"We kids loved it, because Quonsets required no internal support system. That allowed us to push everything against the walls and use its concrete floor as a skating rink!"
Which reminds me
On Baton Rouge's Florida Boulevard there's a beauty supply store set back from the road that's made from three Quonset huts.
Back in the '50s it housed an H.G. Hill supermarket, a New Orleans chain in the early days of such stores. I was a bag boy there in the summer between high school graduation and enrollment in LSU.
All these years later I still remember The Bag Boys' Code: "Cans on the bottom, eggs on top."
Now that's cheap!
Richard Fossey, of Baton Rouge, says, "My Breaux Bridge deer-hunting buddies told me about an acquaintance who is famous for his stinginess. Although this guy has a truck with a 40-gallon gas tank, he only fills it halfway.
"A friend asked him why he didn't fill up his tank when he gassed up. He would use the same amount of gas anyway, and he would only have to go to the gas station half as much.
"But the skinflint responded, 'If I have an accident and total my truck, I will have saved myself $25.'"
All yours now
Phil Ragusa tells how his parents taught him a lesson about responsibility:
"In 1954, as a senior at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, I saw an auto on display at a local dealer I just HAD to have.
"Daddy was not too much on buying it, so I bugged Mama to work on him for me.
"Sure enough, my graduation present was that car: a two-toned 1954-5 Ford Victoria hard top. I was thrilled.
"I got married in 1957, and after the wedding and honeymoon and all, Daddy had one more wedding present for me — an envelope that contained the car payment booklet with 2-3 payments left!"
More initial reactions
Nancy C. Van Den Akker comments on our Wednesday mention of how initials have come to dominate our conversations:
"Some time ago, I told a young person I was going to Katz and Besthoff drug store, and got a blank stare. 'K and B' didn't work either. 'KB' finally clicked.
"And when I worked at the New Orleans Public Library in the computer room, I usually answered the phone, 'Information technology.' Once or twice I got the response, 'Oh, sorry, I was trying to reach IT.'"
Special People Dept.
— Ruth Elisar, of Prairieville, celebrated her 95th birthday Wednesday. Dec. 2.
— Marie and Maurice Wall, of Greensburg, celebrated 50 years of marriage Nov. 21.
Thought for the Day
From Rick Marshall:
"If 2020 was a Ford, it would be an Edsel. If 2020 was a vegetable, it would be a Brussels sprout."