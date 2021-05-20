Residents of South Louisiana might have noticed a bit of dampness lately.
Wayne Martin comments on this wet spell:
"I have been feeling my age lately.
"At age 62, I survived the 2016 flood, a 100-year event according to our trusted meteorologists.
"Then this week I survived the most recent flood, another 100-year event.
"I guess that makes me 267 years old now.
"No wonder I feel so old."
What accident?
Bill Jacobson, of Baton Rouge, responds to Tim Palmer, who questioned the phrase "unintentional falls" and asked if any falls were intentional:
"Reminds me of the time granddaughter Melissa asked me to drive her car to her business and bring her a file she had left in the back seat.
"Never looking in the back seat, I drove there, opened the back door and found a stack of files and loose papers 4 inches deep in a box.
"I only wanted to make one trip, so I placed the box between my knees, then stacked the files in my arms, holding them down with my chin.
"I carefully shuffled back, tucked my elbow around the edge of the car door, and gave it a healthy inward shove.
"Alas, it struck me on the thigh, causing another backward shuffle until I met the curb and gracefully flopped on my back with papers flying.
"At age 90, not wanting to appear senile, I told them at the urgent care place as they patched my knob, 'It wasn't an accidental fall; it was a planned fall.’ ”
That's showbiz
Marvin Borgmeyer, of Baton Rouge, says, "Tim Palmer said he had never heard of an intentional fall. I would suggest that every professional wrestling match is full of intentional falls!"
Playing with food
Jim Stephens, of Slidell, says, "Here's one more little story about peas, with sincere apolo-peas.
"Back when our three sons were junior high and senior high school age, one day we were all seated at the dinner table with a nice meal: meat loaf, mashed potatoes, and peas.
"Well, one single pea rolled off of someone's plate onto the table. In a rare example of Dad cleverness, I exclaimed, 'Uh oh, an escape pea.'
"That led to the boys and 'the boss' coming up with their own clever peas: surrounding a pea with other foods, for a 'trap-peas,' and lining up peas and corn kernels in opposing fronts for 'War and Peas.'
"It has become a family tradition, and still goes on from time to time at the dinner table."
Survivors' dinner
May Waggoner says, "About things said at the dinner table:
"When I was a student in France, I lived with a family in Burgundy who had withstood World War II.
"When they finished an especially delicious meal, Bon Papa Soichot would announce, 'Encore un que les Allemands n'auront pas!' ('There's another one that the Germans won't get!')
"He used a less polite term for his former enemies."
Mess call
Harry Clark, of Lafayette, says, "The item referring to eating a burger with a knife and fork brought back that old adage: 'You can tell it's a good burger if you have to wear a slicker suit to eat it.’ ”
Special People Dept.
- Wesley Denham celebrates his 100th birthday Sunday, May 23. He is a Navy veteran of World War II.
- Mary Jane Carlock, of Baton Rouge, celebrates her 95th birthday Sunday, May 23.
- Lillian D. Brown, of Norwood, celebrates her 94th birthday Saturday, May 22.
- Joseph and Millie Medina, of Chalmette, celebrate 56 years of marriage Saturday, May 22.
Striking out
John Logreco Jr., of Metairie, says, "Regarding introducing one's spouse as 'my current wife,' I am reminded of an incident at a conference and expo in New Orleans in the early 1990s.
"One of the male attendees went up to a very attractive woman and said, 'Wow, you look just like my second wife!'
"The stunned woman replied, 'Well, how many wives have you had?'
"His reply was, 'One.'
"Needless to say, she was not impressed at what he considered a clever pickup line."
Yeah, it's right down there with "What's your sign?"