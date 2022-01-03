Now that most cars look alike, here's a common mistake, as described by Linda Dalferes, of Baton Rouge:
"The weeklong vacation with the girl cousins is a highlight of the year for me.
"A great deal of fun ensues every time, but one event really stands out as the best of all!
"That night we had been out to a nice steakhouse. We were all already in the car waiting for the one latecomer to take her seat to head back to our rental on the beach.
"We were watching as she sashayed right past our car. Seven necks craned … where is she going?
"She opens up the back door of an elderly couple’s SUV, hops right in … and hops right out.
“ ‘Ohhhh, I’m so sorry! So, sooo sorry!' as she’s walking the walk of shame back to our car.
"We all laughed until we cried, and so did the good-natured couple whose car she invaded. (By the way, she was completely sober).
"As you can probably guess, Smiley, we will never, ever, let her forget it. Fun times."
Time to cuddle!
It was nice to hear from Mike Graham, longtime WAFB-TV weatherman, who's still issuing cold-weather "cuddle alerts" and using his signature signoff:
"Hello from beautiful Sun City, Arizona! I hear the weather there has changed suddenly and become drastically colder. Believe it or not, here in the high desert we'll approach the freezing mark, too. Very unusual for us. The Cuddle Alert is alive and well! Straight ahead."
Kindness of strangers
Marcia LeCompte, of Baton Rouge, tells this "nice people" story:
"When a strange man got out of his car and walked up our front sidewalk, I called for my husband to answer the door. I assumed the man was a solicitor, but I was wrong.
"He was hand delivering a Christmas card from our cousins in northern Illinois. The card had been delivered by the post office to his cousin, who lived in Arkansas!
"That cousin had called him, knowing he lived in Baton Rouge, and subsequently mailed the card to him so it could be delivered to the intended address.
"So the kind gentleman used the address on the envelope to bring it directly to us!
"We did not get his name, but thanked him profusely. Here’s hoping he’s a reader and sees his story in the paper."
Pet Peeves Dept.
"Since I have been reading of all the 'y'all' issues in your column," says Lyndia Williams, of Baton Rouge, "I would like to address two other thorns in my side — 'your' for 'you’re,' and the pronunciation of 'THE.'
" ‘Your’ is the designation of another person, not a contraction for 'you are.' 'You’re' is the contraction for 'you are.'
"And secondly, as a former music teacher, the word 'THE' is pronounced 'THEE' before words that begin with vowels, and 'THA' before words that begin with consonants.
"All elementary teachers need to teach this in their reading classes."
Double 'Oops!'
Well, that didn't take long.
The Monday column contained my first two mistakes of 2022:
Ricky Sizeler, who told of the dangers of eating beignets in a Jefferson Parish sheriff's office uniform, is from Destrehan, not Slidell.
And I left out Fred Bunch's name when using his story about moving south to St. Petersburg, Florida, from Baton Rouge and discovering he was among "snowbirds" from the Frozen Nawth.
This is especially embarrassing if this is the Fred Bunch who was my classmate at Istrouma High (he didn't say) and was in the Istrouma marching band with me.
Special People Dept.
- Helen Tatum Eves, of Bunkie, celebrates her 95th birthday Tuesday, Jan. 4. She is a former Jeanerette resident and a 1946 graduate of SLI in Lafayette (now University of Louisiana at Lafayette).
- Kathy and Denny Neimic, of Lacombe, celebrated their 50th anniversary Wednesday, Dec. 29.
- Drs. K.E. and Leya Mathew, of Gonzales, celebrated their 50th anniversary Dec. 25.
No-shopping zone
Rick Marshall, of Baton Rouge, offers this advice to the miscreants in our midst:
"For those folks here in town who may be confused, let me clarify: 'Shopping Locally' does not mean on our porches!"