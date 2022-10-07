Dear Smiley: West Virginia's Marshall University didn't require ROTC, but I joined up anyway and was a member of its drill team, the Pershing Rifles. We practiced with World War II vintage M1 rifles, complete with bayonets.
One day we were learning the "Queen Anne" maneuver, which involved spinning the rifles in a circle in front of you while standing at attention.
The guy to my right was a shade too close (or maybe I was too close to him) and his bayonet came down on my thumb.
No permanent damage, but stitches were involved.
I spent five years in the Army and went to Vietnam, but that was my only "war wound."
RUSS WISE
LaPlace
Close shave
Dear Smiley: Speaking of hair cuts in college:
Having been in the required ROTC program from 1969-1973 at Brother Martin High School, I was used to hair-cut rules: basically no sideburns, and hair couldn't touch the ears or the back of your collar.
Following graduation, I received a nomination from U.S. Sen. J. Bennett Johnston to attend the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York.
Kings Point had its own barber shop. Every couple of weeks you had to get a trim, or suffer getting gigged during a Saturday inspection.
Tired of having to keep going to the barber, a couple of us said the heck with it, let's just shave it all off. We went to the in-house barber shop, and they refused!
We had to go to the commandant of midshipmen to explain what we were up to and get his blessing before we were able to get a much cooler and less fussy "crew cut."
PETER DASSEY
Kenner
Small tragedies
Dear Smiley: I would like to, with your permission, introduce a new discussion topic: "Small Disappointing Moments."
To begin: "Lifting my coffee cup in anticipation of that last sip of delicious coffee, only to find that the cup is bone dry.”
It is a reminder that the rest of this day will be glorious and a delight to my mind and all of my senses.
JEAN HAYDEL
River Ridge
Dear Jean: I assume the thinking is "Since things can't get any worse, they're going to get better." (Like when you check the freezer and find the last ice cream sandwich gone.)
Lose the lid!
Dear Smiley: About your mention of Dr. Tichenor's antiseptic:
My grandmother's father reportedly drank Dr. Tichenor's.
He didn't cut it with water. He also slept with his hat on.
BILL HUEY
Baton Rouge
Dear Bill: Well, it is 70 percent alcohol, so…
That icky stuff
Dear Smiley: Speaking of home remedies:
As small children in southwest Arkansas, our mother would soothe our cuts and other injuries with something we called “icky oil sabb.” It smelled awful and looked like gooey tar.
I do believe it actually might have been “ichthammol salve,” which is made from sulfonated shale oil, the use of which may date to the 1400s.
Did any of your other readers experience this? Oh yes, it worked.
MARY MANHEIN
Baton Rouge
Dear Mary: Icthammol salve is said to be a "drawing salve," useful for dealing with splinters, ingrown hairs, boils, etc.
Say what?
Dear Smiley: My bad hearing is worse in a vehicle, and I am testing some hearing aids that are supposed to filter out road noise.
While driving through Gonzales, my wife said, “There’s Malco Cinema.”
She got a belly laugh when I asked her, “Who is Malco Simoneaux?”
I guess I need the next model up.
BO BIENVENU
Prairieville
Quiet, please
Dear Smiley: Never sing in the shower! Singing leads to dancing, dancing leads to slipping, and slipping leads to paramedics seeing you naked.
So, remember…don’t sing in the shower.
BRENDA ATKINSON
Baton Rouge
Dear Brenda: Yeah, you're right. I was doing OK just singing, but then I tried some of those James Brown moves…