Dear Smiley: The vaccination for measles was not discovered until the late 1950s. Before that the whole family had to be quarantined.
When I came down with it, Mom took me to stay with my grandparents, so her five healthy children could continue to go to school. Since Granddaddy was a doctor, I would get excellent care.
I was put on the couch, and the room was kept dim; one of the requirements to protect my eyes during the illness.
Granddaddy knew I loved bananas, so he brought home a huge bunch and hung them from the ceiling where I could see them.
I was lying on the couch looking at my bananas when I noticed something brown and furry moving around them.
I called out to Granddaddy; he took one look and said a bad word. Then, like a surgeon, he took an ice pick and skewered that tarantula right through the middle.
We both watched those bananas very carefully after that.
SARAH STRAVINSKA
Chestnut
Mama's medicine
Dear Smiley: In the ’60s, my husband and I frequently visited Mr. Nick’s Big Train Bar on Tulane Avenue in New Orleans.
Mr. Nick and Mr. Johnny were known for their unusual drinks. We tried Skip and Go Nakeds, Between the Sheets, and Mr. Nick's famous pousse-café.
But my favorite was a Pregnant Canary. When they heard I was pregnant, they told me when I had the baby they would make me an Un-Pregnant Canary.
Soon as my baby was born, my husband went to Nick’s, where they mixed him a large jar of Un-Pregnant Canaries.
He raced them back to the hospital, where we and the nurses at Touro toasted our new son.
ANDREE HERRINGTON
Metairie
Light humor
Dear Smiley: In early 1964 I was aboard the submarine USS Cubera. We would go to sea for four weeks at a time.
One night it was very dark, with a low overcast, when radar picked up lights and reported it to the bridge.
Our radar man said the ship was doing 45 knots, and was "the biggest thing I've ever seen on the scope."
When we were within 4,000 yards, the quartermaster finally came to the bridge with his binoculars, and said it was a very large cargo ship. "I can see the running lights," he said.
While this was going on, the "ship" changed course, heading directly toward us — and rained all over everyone on the bridge.
This was a standing joke for a long time: "Running lights on a rain squall."
PATRICK J. HOGAN
Covington
Dear Patrick: Fooled me; I thought you were going to say it was a lighthouse.
Lifetime job
Dear Smiley: In a letter on The Advocate's editorial page, the author listed her title as "retired homemaker."
What constitutes a "retired homemaker?" Does it mean she no longer cooks, makes groceries, carpools, washes clothes, irons, vacuums?
JANIE RHORER
Baton Rouge
Curse the darkness
Dear Smiley: Your reader wearing her swimsuit inside out reminds me of a similar mistake suffered by a female friend.
She said she was very uncomfortable at work, feeling her lower undergarment was too tight around her waist and too loose on one leg.
She later discovered that when she dressed in the dark that morning, she only inserted one leg in its proper opening.
Then yesterday I pulled on my hoodie in the dark, but couldn't see anything! But that's how a hoodie works when you wear it backwards!
DUDLEY LEHEW
Marrero
Mum's the word
Dear Smiley: This was told to me by my dad over 50 years ago:
Two Cajun boys, Catoir and Mabille, were perusing the flowers in a local nursery. A red flower caught Catoir's eye, and he exclaimed, "Mabille, look at that beautiful rose over there."
Mabille looked closely and said, "That's not a rose; that's a chrysanthemum-mum-mum!"
Catoir maintained, "No, that's a beautiful red rose."
Mabille countered, "You can book it, man; that's a chrysanthemum-mum-mum."
Then Catoir spelled, "That's a r-o-s-e, rose, period!"
Mabille came back with, "No, that's a c-h. …" then stopped.
He thought for a minute, scratched his head, and finally responded, "Man, you're right — that's a rose!"
JESSIE LeBLANC
Port Allen