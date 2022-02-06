These days our thoughts of king cake are being replaced by dreams of crawfish.
This tale of crawfish culture shock is by Peter Dassey, of Kenner:
"In 2004, I took a summer motorcycle trip from New Orleans with coworkers from Texas and Mississippi.
"Our destination was Pinole, California, outside San Francisco, where our coworker Shirley lived (we worked overseas, 28 days on, 28 off; plenty of time for the trip).
"Our host wanted to throw a crawfish boil for friends and neighbors. Since I was from New Orleans, I was the designated cook.
"We drove to Sacramento to find crawfish ('bait' over there) for $7 a pound. She invited over 25 people, so we bought 75 pounds.
"When she brought out the 20-quart boiling pot, my jaw dropped! Guests were due in an hour and I had to cook them all in 3 to 5 pound batches!
"Then the guests lined up and placed their orders: 'I'll take six.' 'Give me a dozen.' The really bold patrons would dive into two dozen.
"I made a BIG crawfish étouffée the next day; Shirley received a 100-quart boiling pot for Christmas."
Gumming up gumbo
Speaking of Cajun dishes in non-Cajun lands, here's a horror story from Nora O'Connell, of Thibodaux:
"Several weeks ago my daughter, Erin, in Conroe, Texas, was planning to make a chicken and sausage gumbo for her family and a friend of her daughter, Brittany.
"We discussed the needed ingredients, and I told her not to forget the Kitchen Bouquet. She said she had Worcestershire sauce. I told her it wasn't the same.
"We discussed the oil and flour proportions for the roux. For the size pot she was using, I told her to use a cup of each.
"When I spoke to her the following day, I asked her how the gumbo turned out. She said it was good — a little different and thick.
"Her son, Nicholas, said it was like stew, and spicy!
"The reason: she used TWO cups each of oil and flour for the roux, and 10 CUPS of water and broth instead of the 10 QUARTS the recipe called for.
"She didn't use Kitchen Bouquet, but substituted soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce — and added two teaspoons of cayenne pepper!
"Guess I'll continue to make the gumbo when I visit."
A crushing loss
David Palmisano, of Marrero, says, "The letter about being amused by watching a spider reminded me of the spider, a 'spiny backed orb weaver,' I discovered in my backyard following Katrina.
"Its large, intricate webs were a work of art. It was amazing to watch as it repaired damaged areas of its web.
"I would toss small insects into the web and watch as the spider attacked them and wrapped them up like mummies for later consumption.
"One day while my daughter was visiting, she entered the house from the backyard and disgustedly told how she had walked face first into a spider web.
"'Not to worry' she said, 'I smashed the spider between two bricks!'
"So much for a spider as a pet."
What bump?
Marsha R., of Baton Rouge, recalls how pregnancy was regarded not too many years ago:
"Showing off your 'baby bump' is a totally modern insanity.
"We wore tops with voluminous backs to try to balance and disguise that front protrusion.
"We said 'preggers' and 'enceinte' and 'in the family way' to describe something that had somehow happened in a separate twin bed.
"Babies came from cabbage patches, brought by a stork, and picked up in hospitals to be brought home to our surprised families."
Special People Dept.
— Jerry and Margaret Roberts, of Baton Rouge, celebrated their 60th anniversary Jan. 27.
— Joe and Nancy Dicharry, of Metairie, celebrate their 52nd anniversary Monday, Feb. 7. He is a retired civil engineer, she is a retired middle school teacher.
The non-fan
Algie Petrere, of Central, tells of hearing a friend make this remark about an upcoming sports event:
"The most important parts of the Super Bowl are the food and the commercials. I don't care who makes the most baskets."