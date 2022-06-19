Here's one of my favorite stories about the joy of making booze at home:
Roland Gahn, of Lafayette, tells of his dad's attempt to make plum brandy:
"He had six plum trees. He dutifully prepared the plums, along with a bottle of Old Crow, proudly poured the mixture into small Mason jars, and screwed the caps on.
"When necessary, he would release the caps and let pressure escape. He kept these bottles in a cabinet in the breakfast room. One day, one exploded, blew the cabinet door open, and spilled its contents all over the place.
"My mother announced that all the bottles had to be removed from the house. Dad told my older brothers to place them on top of the brick pillars supporting the house.
"As we were eating breakfast some days later, there was a loud thump from underneath the house. Dad told my brothers to move the bottles to the barn.
"Later, presuming the brandy was ripe, he sent my brothers to get a bottle. They returned with the sad news that all the bottles had burst.
"I often suspected that much of the brandy was consumed by my brothers before it exploded."
Hi Bear. Bye Bear
Linda H. Whitman, of Denham Springs, says it doesn't take her long to check out a bear:
"With summer vacation underway, and Yellowstone National Park's flooding in the news, I'm reminded of my first trip there years ago, when I was 10 or 11.
"Daddy went in Old Faithful Inn to get us a cabin. He told me the cabin number and I got out of the car, running, to beat him there.
"I rounded a corner, and there was a bear! I stopped on a dime, turned around and headed back to where I hoped Daddy was.
"It’s still my favorite national park, and favorite memory."
Judge not
Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, was one of several readers who responded to the Wednesday story about salespeople ignoring customers who don't look prosperous:
"A very wealthy man from Napoleonville rode around in an old dilapidated vehicle with several of his dogs. He was always neatly dressed, but never flaunted his extremely large bank accounts.
"One day, he went to Thibodaux to purchase a new vehicle, with several of his dogs in tow. At the first dealership, the salesman looked him and his vehicle over, along with his dogs, and avoided talking to him.
"He then crossed the street to another dealership, where he was welcomed by a salesperson. He pointed to a vehicle in the showroom and said, 'I’ll take that one.'
"He pulled out his checkbook, paid for the vehicle, and said, 'Have someone bring it to my house.'
"Looks are deceiving!"
Special People Dept.
Tom and Eva Jones, of Zachary, celebrated their 62nd anniversary Saturday, June 18. Former New Orleanians, they were high school sweethearts at Fortier.
Speeding, more or less
One more Golden Meadow speed trap story, from Bill Herke, of Baton Rouge:
"Years ago, my three young sons and I were coming back from Grand Isle. I was driving an old Volkswagen van and pulling a heavy 19-foot wooden boat.
"I had been following a camper doing 25 mph, and couldn’t find a place to pass it. When we hit the outskirts of Golden Meadow, I floor-boarded the van to pass.
"Just as I pulled in front of the camper, I saw a 35 mph speed zone sign, with a policeman sitting beneath it.
"He pulled me over, and said I was doing 60. I sort of laughed and said, 'With this rig, I couldn’t do 60 going downhill with a tailwind.'
"I guess he must have seen the logic of the situation, because he wrote me a ticket for doing 45 in a 35 zone."