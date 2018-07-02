"Freudian slips" usually refer to something we say, but Mary Hamilton had one about something she read:
"In the Saturday Advocate's news briefs, a headline read: 'Rescue group releases rehabilitated pelicans.'
"I read it to be 'rehabilitated politicians.'"
If only, Mary, if only. …
Gotcha!
Those of us who dislike having our lives disrupted by nuisance sales calls should offer a hearty "Thank you!" to Joe Graphia:
"I normally will not answer my phone if I don't recognize the number, but I was on vacation and the phone rang, so I answered just in case it was trouble at the house.
"'Hello. Our records show that your warranty has expired on your 2012 Traverse.' (This was probably my fifth call in the last two years on the same vehicle.)
"I replied that I sold that vehicle years ago.
"'Well, what vehicle do you own?'
"I replied, 'A Nunya.'
"She said, 'A Nunya? I've never heard of it; what year is it?'
"I replied, 'Nunya damn business.'
"She hung up on me."
Supreme sound bites
The astute Ronnie Stutes, this column's unpaid political analyst, offers a couple of reasons why he thinks Louisiana's U.S. Sen. John Kennedy should have the Supreme Court seat of retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy:
"It would represent a significant savings to the federal government, as nameplates would not have to be replaced.
"And long opinions that are expensive to publish could be replaced with Sen. Kennedy's famous one-line witticisms."
The Unfrozen Nawth
Susan Koehler, of Metairie, comments on Carol Stutzenbecker's Thursday story about buying ice cream on a hot day in Texas:
"Last month, I was visiting my daughter in Colorado. I made a trip to the grocery store and heard someone make this announcement: 'John, please go to the frozen ice cream aisle.'
"I wondered, is there any other kind of ice cream aisle?
"Now I know. There is the 'ice cream soup' aisle.
"Carol's ice cream probably didn't melt in the heat. They must have also had an 'ice cream soup' aisle in the store she went to. I know we have that here, but I thought it was only after hurricanes."
Short story
One more tale from one of the "250,000" in Tiger Stadium one Halloween night:
Jeanne Schexnayder says, "My husband, Wayne, and I were dating in 1959 and were at that Ole Miss game when Billy Cannon made his famous run.
"However, when we talk about the game, people usually comment, 'You saw his run?' and I have to admit that at 5 feet 1 inch tall all I really 'saw' was the back of the people in front of me while I yelled, 'What? What’s happening? Who has the ball?'
"So, no, I didn’t really see his touchdown. I celebrated, nevertheless."
Special People Dept.
- Carl and Mary Ann Mistric celebrated 66 years of marriage Thursday, June 28.
- Preston and Yvonne Pond, of Metairie, celebrated their 63rd anniversary Monday, July 2. He is a 20-year Navy veteran and McDermott retiree; she is retired from Lockheed Martin.
- Jim and Faye Walsh, of Central, celebrated their 60th anniversary Friday, June 29.
Northern nostalgia
A note about the upcoming North Baton Rouge Neighborhood Reunion (Thursday, July 5, at the Belle of Baton Rouge Atrium, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.) brought back some memories.
The event, to benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, brings together folks who lived, worked and went to school in north Baton Rouge during the first two or three decades after World War II.
I was in that number as a kid, and I recall a couple of things that stand out in my mind:
- The men who worked at the plants lining Scenic Highway, who dressed in khakis and metal hard hats and rode sturdy yellow bicycles to work, with their lunch boxes in wire baskets on the front of the bikes.
- The yards we knew not to play in because the father of the kids who lived there was working the "dog" or night shift and slept during the day.
Louisiana haiku
Bare feet on wet grass
Kids frolic after cool rain
Sweet, sweet summertime