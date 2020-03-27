Dear Smiley: Some of our sayings down here don't translate that well to different parts of the country.
A few weeks ago a coworker, Mike, and I were talking about a recent conversation we had with one of our bosses.
Our boss had made some pretty strong predictions on some work projects. But a week or so later, when his predictions didn't come out like he thought they would, he told us that was not what he meant to say.
I told Mike, "Oh, he's crawfishing now."
Mike, who's from north Alabama, asked me what I meant. I said, "He's trying to back out of what he said. Just like a crawfish when he backs up with claws out and gets defensive."
Mike laughed and said he had never heard that expression before, but that was exactly what our boss was doing. I wonder how many other sayings your readers will have.
GERALD WRAY
Pride
History repeats itself
Dear Smiley: I knew there was a value to being old. With all the toilet paper hoarding, I seemed to remember I’d seen it all before. Sure enough — in 1973 "Tonight Show" host Johnny Carson a shortage of toilet paper just by joking about it, and a lot of folks took hcreatedim seriously.
It seems Harold V. Froelich, a Republican congressman from Wisconsin, had put out a press release warning about a possible toilet paper shortage. He had received complaints from constituents about a shortage of pulp paper — but there was no toilet paper shortage.
The story was picked up by media outlets and eventually landed in Johnny Carson’s monologue.
RUSS WISE
LaPlace
Another quarantine
Dear Smiley: The Monday story in your column from D.J. Stickland Jr. about his having diphtheria in 1934 at 6 years old brought back memories to me.
At that time I was 10 years old, and woke my mother to take me to the bathroom. However, I was unable to speak to my mother, and she quickly dressed me and we hurried to take the nearby streetcar to Charity Hospital in New Orleans.
I was diagnosed with diphtheria. At the time I had three older siblings who were quarantined, as well as my mother and father.
Being quarantined, my siblings were unable to attend school and were not allowed to pass to the next grade; but I was able to pass to the next grade level, and they were certainly angry with me.
I am 95 years old and a native of New Orleans. I now live in Gonzales since Hurricane Katrina.
ANNE BOSCHE
Gonzales
A gift of song
Dear Smiley: Reading about memorable concerts in your column reminded me of the best Christmas/birthday present I ever received.
Our children knew I loved opera, especially Luciano Pavarotti. They gave me two tickets to see him, and it happened that his performance was on my birthday, Jan. 2.
My husband, David Earl, and I drove from New Orleans to Baton Rouge. The line of cars when we were close was unbelievable. We were early, but we barely made it to our seats in time.
We sat a few feet from Pavarotti. What a memorable performance. It was truly the concert of my life.
PEGGY DUFFEL SIMMONS
New Orleans
A creative lyricist
Dear Smiley: Our 6-year-old granddaughter Caroline, who lives in Oklahoma, wanted a Pink Ladies (from ”Grease”) jacket for Christmas.
When she put it on, she started singing “Hopelessly Devoted to You.” When she reached the end, my daughter started singing (from "You're the One That I Want") "I’ve got chills…"
And Caroline responded, "I’m an appliance…" (Instead of "They’re multiplying…")
LESLEY MARCELLO
Thibodaux
Times are changing
Dear Smiley: I had an apple in the fridge. In normal times, I might have left it there until time to throw it out, having so much else and not appreciating what I have.
And I would have missed out on the best apple I’ve ever eaten.
TERRY GRUNDMANN
Kenner
An educational experience
Dear Smiley: I overheard (from six feet away) the neighborhood children complaining about being homeschooled.
One said, "I hope we don’t get this teacher next year."
GLENN BALENTINE
Prairieville