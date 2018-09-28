Dear Smiley: Interesting that Helen Hayes should be mentioned in connection with Florida State University.
It was Helen Hayes, and one of her jokes, that gave me the courage to enter college as a freshman at age 32.
After a performing career, I figured the next chapter would be teaching.
A few years earlier my husband had taken me on an interview with Helen Hayes. She told us three jokes, all having to do with how one handles the future. The one that sent me to FSU was this:
A woman asked a Russian professor how long it would take for her to become fluent in Russian. He answered that it would take at least five years of intensive study.
"What? Why, in five years I'll be 57 years old!"
The professor nodded and said, "How old will you be if you DON'T study Russian?"
So that was my banner as I headed off to be a dance major at FSU.
SARAH STRAVINSKA
Chestnut
Pecking order
Dear Smiley: John Torbert’s mention of eating chicken brains (in the Thursday column) made a light come on in my head.
Considering how they walk around aimlessly pecking at one thing then another and never accomplishing anything of significance, I now know what local and national politicians eat.
No disrespect to John intended.
BO BIENVENU
Prairieville
Brain food
Dear Smiley: I’d be careful about questioning John Torbert about his eating habits. He was 94 on Friday, Sept. 28. Maybe those chicken heads had something to do with his age and intelligence.
KIM "POPS" SEAGO
Columbia, Tennessee
Survival rations
Dear Smiley: You have published commentary about varied, unique and unpleasant foods.
Many of us remember that our military teaches in the classroom or in the field that the human mammal can survive and thrive on any food that is normal to that animal.
Any of those foods become pleasant when one wants to survive.
CHAPLAIN GARY E. PENTON
Pineville
Comeback kid
Dear Smiley: I have a simple reply when people make the all too common mistake of improperly phrasing the question, "And what did you say your name was?"
I always reply, "The same thing it is now. I've seen no reason to change it." It amuses me to hear it always asked in the past tense.
On a similar note, before moving out of state, I used to have people ask me where I was from (possibly because my accent sounds more Midwestern than Southern).
When I told them I was from New Orleans, they would say, "Oh, have you lived there all your life?" I would answer simply, "Not yet."
GLENN GIRO
Fort Smith, Arkansas
Back-belt blues
Dear Smiley: Writers to your column have made the case for practical and social values for neckties, so they are not the worst fashion foisted on men.
But what about those ridiculous little buckled belts that turned up years ago on the mid-backs of just about every pair of pants men wore at the time?
I would guess the only value was to the manic designer that thought them up.
An example of the danger they posed is what happened to Tommy, a friend who was paying his way through college by working in a drive-in hamburger restaurant.
One day, on his way out the door with a heavy tray of food, he managed to get hung up on the door handle with his "back belt."
He hung there for some time until some kind soul got out of his car and unhooked him.
It was especially embarrassing for him because his customers were mostly high school and college "wise guys" and their dates.
MARY PRAMUK
Baton Rouge
Dear Mary: The back belts were popular during my high school and college days in the '50s. The joke then was that if you unbuckled a guy's back belt, his rear end would fall off.
Vision problem
Dear Smiley: Here's a groaner:
Nurse: "Doctor, the invisible man is here for his appointment."
Doctor: "Tell him I can’t see him now."
DOUG LEE
Prairieville
Dear Doug: Thanks for memory. That joke used to crack us up in fourth grade — or maybe third…