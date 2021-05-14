Dear Smiley: My daughters, Ashley and Danielle, and I used to sing a lot. We sang in the kitchen, in the van, and of course at church.
When Danielle was about 3½, she would sing loud and proud at Mass.
The last line of the "Lamb of God" portion of the Mass was "Grant us peace." Danielle would sing "Grant us pizza." Everyone around us would giggle.
She learned to read after she turned 4, and was appalled she had not been singing the right words and I hadn't corrected her. (It was just too cute to correct!)
She was also known to belt out "Don't Cry For Me, Argentina" when the music played on the Muzak at the mall.
She just finished work for her masters degree in music at LSU. I'm very proud of her — and now she and her four children sing in the kitchen, in the van, etc.
PAULINE BANQUER
Baton Rouge
Found money
Dear Smiley: Back in the late '60s my wife and I decided to take our three sons (4, 5, and 6) to dinner at the Barataria Tavern in Lafitte.
The meal, as usual, was fantastic. We pay the bill and depart the restaurant. As we get into our car, our son John says, "Hey, Dad, you forgot your money on the table. But don't worry; I picked it up for you."
Needless to say, I had to go back in the restaurant and put the gratuity back on the table. Kids watch everything.
BILL PLUNKETT
Slidell
Impatient angler
Dear Smiley: Our granddaughter McKenna, 5, heard all the fishing tales from her dad, granddad and uncles. It sounded like fun, and she was anxious to give it a try.
After many pleas, we took her to City Park to try her luck.
When we picked her up at her house she was waiting, with her little chair and her purple Scooby-Doo rod and reel.
We found the perfect spot, set up our chairs and baited her hook. Within minutes she got a bite. Excited, she reeled it in. Oops, just a turtle.
She tried again and again, but never caught a fish; just turtles. Finally, after two hours of disappointment, she caught a very small fish.
She turned to us, and in exasperation said, "I didn't know fishing took so long."
DEES VECA
Kenner
Lost in translation
Dear Smiley: When I was growing up in the '50s, my grandparents in Avoyelles Parish spoke only French.
When my parents planned to visit them from our home in New Orleans, I would practice French. I wanted to say terms of endearment and love to them.
After my first attempt, my grandfather sadly responded, "Oh, ma chere."
My father said, "You asked him how was his pickle."
After that, I stuck to sign language and hugs.
LOUISE ADCOCK
Lafayette
Lost in translation II
Dear Smiley: When I was in the Navy, serving on a destroyer, I was in charge on the bow when we were docking at Guantanamo, Cuba.
There was a dog on the dock, and one of the men asked me, "Mister Bourgeois, do you think a dog from Cuba could understand a dog from the States?"
PETER BOURGEOIS
Opelousas
Pea-picking time
Dear Smiley: David Palmisano's Thursday story of the flying peas reminded me of my days at an elementary school in Baton Rouge.
The boys there also had a habit of launching peas. The flying peas would get caught in the concave cafeteria lights.
These lights were usually off, but on rainy days they were lit, exposing the peas overhead.
So the nuns organized a student cleaning party every time it rained!
MARY VERNOY
Metairie
Just kidding
Dear Smiley: I hesitate to advise you, a renowned wordsmith, on the use of words.
But on your recent use of "current wife" to describe Lady Katherine: one definition of current is "existing at the present time."
To me, the word suggests impermanence, which I know you didn't mean.
JOHN ENGELSMAN
Baton Rouge
Dear John: Not to worry; it's an inside joke between us, ever since I introduced her that way at a national columnists' conference. She finds it most amusing … I think…