Bill Bankhead, of Baton Rouge, says, "When I was supervising the 1989 Special Olympics Winter Games at Reno, Nevada, and Squaw Valley, California, my son John, publicist for the games, got actor John Amos, who was performing at a Reno casino, to film a promo.
"While the camera was being set up, a dog belonging to someone in the crowd watching the filming wandered on to the set.
"When the owner saw we were about start filming and Amos was about to say his lines, he called his dog back to the crowd. He called out, 'Here, Toby; come here, Toby.'
"Without missing a beat, Amos yelled out his famous line from the 1977 TV miniseries 'Roots' (where, as the slave Kunta Kinte, he rejects his slave name): 'Me not Toby; me Kunta Kinte!'
"Not in a million years could that happen again."
Speaking of showbiz
Everett Powers, former director of Baton Rouge's Arts Council, says, "Your Monday mention of Oscar-winning Steven Soderbergh’s young filmmaking aspirations brought back some good memories.
"When Soderbergh was in his teens, he and a couple of friends formed what they called 'Monkey Boy Films.'
"I scheduled their handiwork at the Paramount Theater for the FestForAll arts festival. There wasn’t a lot of filmmaking going on in Baton Rouge back then, so we at the Arts Council were especially happy to have their participation. A lot of aspiring creatives got their start at that festival."
Brands matter
Recently I pointed out that, despite what you see in movies, nobody ever goes up to a bar and says, "Gimme a beer" without mentioning a specific beer brand.
Earl J. Magner Jr., of Abita Springs, found this holds true in our neighbor to the south:
"Several years ago my wife June and I made our first trip to Mexico with three other couples. Upon crossing into Nuevo Laredo, our first stop was the local cantina.
"Being anxious to show off our recently learned lingo, I ordered 'uno cerveza.' The waiter politely asked, 'What kind of beer do you want?'"
Changing the subject
Alex "Sonny" Chapman, of Ville Platte, says, "If there’s a silver lining about the coronavirus pandemic, it’s that we sure stopped hearing everybody talking about 'Keto Diet.'"
Defining moment
Marvin Borgmeyer, of Baton Rouge, offers this definition:
"Economist: An expert who will know tomorrow why the things he predicted yesterday didn't happen today!"
Special People Dept.
- Rhea B. Lucien, of New Orleans, celebrates her 99th birthday Saturday, Oct. 3. She was in the first graduating class of Dillard University's School of Nursing in 1945.
- Betty Sue McCaskill, of Covington, celebrates her 92nd birthday Sunday, Oct. 4.
- Janice and Parker Parra, of Houma, celebrate their 56th anniversary Friday, Oct. 2.
Glorious grease
After Algie Petrere mentioned the mystery of something called "leftover bacon," Bo Bienvenu, of Prairieville, had this response:
"Leftover bacon is that beige colored gooey stuff usually found in Mason jars. It is the base for many great Cajun dishes that don’t start with a roux, and it can also be used to make a roux."
Speaking of bacon
Wayne Smith, of Covington, offers this recipe:
"Often, when I make a BLT sandwich for lunch, I will fry up a couple of extra slices of bacon. I pat them dry, let them cool, then chop them into small pieces and put them in a sealed bag.
"The next morning, I mix the bacon in with the scrambled eggs. Bacon and eggs without the mess. Just delicious. We also add chopped fresh chives to round out the breakfast treat!"
(I have a similar recipe, Wayne. I often fry up a couple of extra slices of bacon. Then I eat them.)
What's 'leftover?'
Thomas Brown, of Baton Rouge, says, "I am sympathetic to Algie Petrere's confusion in the Thursday column about 'leftover bacon.'
"I became likewise confused when a recipe for beef stew instructed me to use 'leftover red wine.'
"I've never encountered such an ingredient."