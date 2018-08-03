Dear Smiley: About colorful Louisiana political figures:
In the mid-'70s Warren J. "Puggy" Moity of New Iberia was running for governor. His campaign spots were always must-see TV.
He called opponents or detractors such things as “Hamburger Louie” and “Snowjobbing Sherman.”
He once said he saw an opponent in the French Quarter “kissing a gal everywhere but on her mouth,“ and said about another, “He runs around in high heels and dresses and it ain’t even Mardi Gras, and I got pictures to prove it."
He would end by pushing his glasses up on his nose with one finger and look right into the camera and say, “Puggy don’t lie, he just tells it like it is.”
He was a riot.
TOM BOONE
Gonzales
Dear Tom: Puggy also famously called Edwin Edwards "Tweety Bird," which always appeared to amuse Edwin.
Fearsome name!
Dear Smiley: I graduated from the University of North Dakota, and was a proud "Fighting Sioux" until the NCAA blackmailed the school into changing its mascot. (UND is now the "Fighting Hawks.")
During the search for a new mascot, I suggested the "Lawyers."
What better than having a team of lawyers at your back? What fear the opposing team would have, knowing a team of lawyers was coming after them!
In addition, at every sporting event we could still chant, "Let's Go Sue! Let's Go Sue!"
LLOYD HARSCH
New Orleans
Take the cakes
Dear Smiley: Your recent commentary on Japanese rice cakes evoked befuddlement in the local Japanese community.
No one is exactly sure which culinary item you and Phil Larkin were referring to. Surely not "onigiri," those "fragrant rice balls of verdant hue" (to quote a well-known poem), which feature a dollop of perfectly cooked short-grain rice wrapped in seaweed, with a tasty surprise in the middle.
And definitely not to "senbei" (rice crackers), which rival even American potato chips in their flavor and versatility.
There really is nothing in Japanese cuisine that could be described as "dry and tasteless." In fact, the food of Japan resembles our own (Louisiana's, I mean) in its richness and infinite variety.
So what exactly are rice cakes from Japan? Maybe something was lost in translation. But the local Japanese community awaits your answer. As do I.
RICHARD BUCHHOLZ
Baton Rouge
Dear Richard: I was talking about those "rice cakes" found in the supermarkets, made by the oatmeal people and costing $3.69 (I bought some just to be sure they were as bad as I remembered). They were dry and tasteless, and in no way reflective of the wonders of Japanese cuisine.
Not so sweet
Dear Smiley: My husband liked to tell about the elementary school field trip to a marine transportation company in Des Allemands named Otto Candies, thinking they were going to a candy factory.
I thought the story was funny, until I started receiving phone calls for Otto Candies. Our number was one digit different. We had small children, and the calls came at all hours.
Overseas operators would insist they had dialed the correct number.
When we finally moved to our new home, I thought it would stop. However, it continued for several more weeks before eventually stopping.
SUSAN BRUNSON
Metairie
Not so sweet II
Dear Smiley: Many years ago I was on a dove hunt in Mexico and was sitting along a ditch with two young Mexican boys I paid to retrieve my downed birds.
The shooting was very slow, and I noticed the boys eating some multi-colored berry-looking things along the ditch.
I saw that they were enjoying them, eating them like I would eat M&Ms.
I signaled for them to bring me a few, put them in my mouth, and bit down. Have you ever eaten lava, or fire, or embers?
My lips and mouth were literally on fire. I drank a bottle of water out of my ice chest, then dunked my whole head in the chest!
I looked up, and the boys were literally rolling on the ground laughing at the loco gringo.
My taste buds recovered after several weeks, but I’m still hesitant to eat raw peppers!
TONY FALTERMAN
Napoleonville