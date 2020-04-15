"Following the thread started recently about clubs," says Julaine Deare Schexnayder, "I am reminded of a story I researched about one that, while it required membership, was undoubtedly very popular in Jeanerette in the 1920s — and easy to join.
"Incorporation papers at the Iberia Parish Clerk of Court office show the 'Jeanerette Social Club' registered with the district attorney. The 22 founding members were all prominent young men.
"The articles of the charter defined the club as having 'a Club Room, a Library, a Reading Room for the literary improvements of its members, and social intercourse.'
"All noble endeavors.
"I’d have given anything to have been there to see these activities taking place, when one considers that the 18th Amendment (ushering in Prohibition) had been passed by Congress months before the club’s founding. I think they were men of foresight and vision!
"It’s nearing the 100th anniversary of the founding; perhaps we should have a celebration of some sort. You’re invited."
Ask Mr. Answer Man
Dear Mr. Answer Man: I must admit one positive I have enjoyed during this time of social distancing. My in-laws have not visited, nor have we visited them, in almost a month.
Once this epidemic passes, do you think possibly we could keep social distancing rules in place pertaining to in-laws only?
Proud Cajun
Dear Proud Cajun: It appears doubtful, but my staff is checking into it. By the way, I notice you didn't use your name. Was there a reason for this?
Mr. Answer Man
Who's the robber?
It was pointed out earlier that one fallout from everyone staying at home is the negative impact it has on burglars.
Furthermore, the now-ubiquitous masking has made it hard on robbers. You walk into one of the few places you can find open, put on your mask, and go up to the clerk — who tells you, "Hey, you'll have to get in line, and be sure to keep a six-foot distance!"
That's just cruel!
Speaking of masks, Bill Haynie, of Slidell, says, "We must find ways to maintain our sanity by amusing ourselves.
“I like to don my mask in stores, wave to all the strangers, and watch their startled peep-hole looks while trying to determine if they know me.”
Conversation starved?
"This 'stay-at-home' is getting interesting," says Wayne LeCompte, of Metairie. "This morning I saw a neighbor talking to her cat. It was obvious she thought her cat understood her.
"I came into my house, told my dog, we laughed a lot!"
Take a shot
After I referred to a heavy metal ball as a "shot put," I heard from Ronnie Stutes, of Baton Rouge, this column's unpaid fact checker (and a former track athlete):
"The 'put" in 'shot put' is the equivalent of the word 'throw' in 'discus throw.' The 'shot' is the ball."
Screen time
Ted Harbourt says, "We had a virtual Easter egg hunt Sunday morning. Plastic eggs were hidden all over the back yard, and we FaceTimed the grandkids searching every nook and cranny.
"The grandkids could be heard shouting as they spotted each egg. The 2-year-old could be heard over her brothers, 'No, I saw that one first. Put that one in MY basket!'
"Virtual sibling rivalry. At least the grandparents aren’t in on the 'virtual discipline.'
"Can’t wait for some real hugs from them.
Special People Dept.
— Reno and Irene Gregoire, of St. Amant, celebrate their 65th anniversary Thursday, April 16.
The paper chase
