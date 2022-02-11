Dear Smiley: My sister Rita fell recently and broke her arm. Because of that, she told me she had trouble getting her shoes on. I told her she should get a shoehorn.
She went to a big box drugstore. After looking for a while and not finding any shoehorns, she asked one of the staff if she would show her where she could get a shoehorn.
The young lady, in all sincerity, told her the drugstore didn't sell musical instruments!
JOHN J. FINN
Covington
Scooping up dinner
Dear Smiley: About 20 years ago I was visiting a chemical plant in California that made herbicide for treating their irrigation canals.
I was taking a break in the control room, and one of the operators asked me if I had gone to school at LSU.
Thinking that the conversation was going to turn to football, I said yes. He replied that he was from Louisiana and had gone to LSU.
As the conversation progressed he said, “These people here don’t know a good thing when they’ve got it.”
Seems that after they treat the irrigation canals for plant growth, the crawfish leave the banks and canal in droves.
He said the only reason he needed a snow shovel in California was to scoop up the crawfish.
JOHN MURPHY
Baton Rouge
Home cooking
Dear Smiley: After World War II, my dad‘s brother, Claude Vanney, who was married to my mom’s sister Jerry, moved out to California. They lived in Castro Valley near San Francisco.
As he was a diehard New Orleanian, he caught his own crawfish. He would boil them in the seafood boil he brought back with him after every trip he made to New Orleans.
People thought he was crazy for eating them. Back in the day they really weren’t a California thing. I guess now things have changed.
You can take the boy out of New Orleans, but you can’t take New Orleans out of the boy.
JO ANN VANNEY PAULIN
Metairie
Dinner for Dave
Dear Smiley: During the early ‘80s, when I was a field engineer in Timbalier Bay for Gulf Oil, the foreman of our construction barge‘s crew was Dave Terrebonne.
His daily ritual during crab season was to run his crab traps before the end of the day, landing the crew boat in Leeville with a 120-quart Igloo full of beautiful blue crabs.
Dave retired after 47 years with Gulf.
Fast forward 15 years. I'm taking a boat trip with an oilfield salesman to some Texaco fields off lower Bayou Lafourche.
We pulled in to the Texaco dock in Leeville just as the gaugers are unloading their boat. They struggled to slide a large Igloo on the dock, and lifting the lid I see it's loaded with blue crabs! I laughed out loud, thinking of Dave.
The gauger hears my laugh and asks what's so funny. I guess he felt he was “caught.”
I explained that I was just fondly remembering a coworker named Dave, who also brought home crabs from the field back in the day.
He then tells me, “Who do you think these crabs are for? Dave Terrebonne is my father-in-law. He still loves his crabs!”
PETER DASSEY
Kenner
A family way
Dear Smiley: More on the subject of discussing pregnancy in front of the children:
My mother was born at Carencro in 1906. I use the word “at” advisedly, as I surmise it wasn’t yet a town, or even a village, back then.
She and her sister spoke “Cadien” French to one another every day. They never used the word “pregnant,” or even "enceinte," in front of the children.
The term they used was “comme ça.” Sometimes they added a hand gesture to go with the expression.
Eventually I figured out what they were talking about … same thing with “piastres” when they were talking about money!
EDWIN FLEISCHMANN
Metairie
It's alive!
Dear Smiley: On your Thursday suggestion about a bar holding a “nutria toss” contest.
Definitely the nutrias should be alive for the event. This would contribute to some entertaining and exciting moments for the human participants leading up to the actual toss.
TOM BOONE
Gonzales