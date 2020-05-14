One of the most touching developments of our current crisis is the ingenuity people are showing in finding ways to honor loved ones, young and old, on their birthdays.
For instance, Babette, of Metairie, says her mom, Shirley Bagert, of Slidell, (a pre-Katrina resident of New Orleans) celebrated her 90th birthday on May 1.
"Her children and spouses gathered, social-distancing out on the driveway, to celebrate this great lady. We sat in our camping chairs and ate shrimp po-boys.
"We cut her a piece of cake, then put the candles on, so she could blow them out and we could still eat cake.
"My sister corralled us on the driveway apron, where her grandchildren and great-grandchildren paraded by to wish her a happy birthday."
Do you lac Dulac?
Richard Sherlock, of Baton Rouge, confirms my Thursday mention of a Dulac bar with a unique name:
"My friends and I used to fish quite a lot back in the ’80s in the Cocodrie and Montegut areas.
"There was a popular bar in Dulac with its name written in script on the front of the bar with heavy marine rope: 'Dulac-dat.'
"I had been in the National Guard attached to the Thibodaux unit earlier in the ’70s, and I asked some of my guys why they named that town Dulac.
"One replied, 'Because there we Dulac we want!’ ”
Pick-up line
Our mention of the "5-seconds rule" (for picking up and eating food dropped on the floor) reminded John Hu, of Baton Rouge, of this incident:
"Several years ago, York, son of our good friends Tom and Suse, from England, was visiting. Since we've known him since childhood, he stopped by our home for a short visit.
"My wife prepared some food, and we were chatting. York dropped something, quickly picked it up and put it in his mouth.
"I said to him, 'York, it's OK, you beat the 30-seconds rule.'
"He answered, 'It is the 5-second rule,' and quickly added, 'That's because your home is much cleaner than ours.’ ”
(I assume, John, that you were joking about the 30-seconds rule. I certainly hope so. ...)
Literal translation
Jerry Roberts says, "The 'crack your window' comment in your column reminded me of the time my wife and I were in Anchorage, Alaska, staying at a bed-and-breakfast.
"The host asked me if I wanted something to drink, and I said I would take a swallow of water.
"She looked at me strangely and said, 'You only want one swallow of water?'
"I explained it meant a glass of water."
Quick chick
"Your colorful sayings reminded me of my father, born in 1910," says Elaine Labourdette Hasperue, of New Orleans:
"When we would be eating a chicken dish and there was hardly any chicken in it, he would say, 'This chicken must have passed here with his boots on!’ ”
Excuse for an outing
Freddie "One Bite" Heidbrink, of Metairie, says, "I heard my wife Vicky talking to her sister about 'senior citizen hours' at the grocery store.
"After her call, she told me, 'Maybe we will go tomorrow.'
"I asked her, 'What do we need now?'
"She answered, 'I don't know, but I will think of something.’ ”
(Thanks, Freddie. Now, about that nickname. ...)
Special People Dept.
- William “Bill” Cambre celebrates his 96th birthday Saturday, May 16. He is a World War II veteran and a retired deputy in the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
- Lionel "Buck" Keller, of Lake in Ascension Parish, celebrates his 94th birthday Saturday, May 16. He is a World War II Navy veteran.
- Austin and Waveel Sagrera, of Esther, in Vermilion Parish, celebrate their 61st anniversary Saturday, May 16.
Gotcha!
Greg Thompson, of Baton Rouge, says, "A friend, Dion Jackson, asked me if I had heard about the rash of recent burglaries.
"I was a bit taken aback, and exclaimed, 'No, I haven’t!'
"He then said, 'There have been a number of cases of the tires being stolen from police cars!'
"To which I replied, 'Wow! I bet the cops are furious!'
"To which he replied, 'Oh yes! The police are working tirelessly to catch the thieves!’ ”