With college football looming, it's time for some nostalgia:
Dale Marks, of Baton Rouge, says, "I’ve gone to LSU games with my friend Frank for over 30 years.
"He says his most memorable game was the time he took his first-grade daughter Betty to her first game, the 1997 contest against No. 1 Florida.
"We used to sit in South Stadium back then, and the spirited fans enthusiastically welcomed this young newcomer all decked out in an LSU cheerleader outfit.
"Frank didn’t get to sit much during the game — fans who sat there in the '90s prided themselves as the most spirited fans in the stadium.
"He held Betty in his arms not only for her to see, but because her eyes where big as saucers and he was concerned she might be scared of all the rabid fans.
"After the game, which LSU won 28-21, the fans tore down the goal posts.
"Asked about the experience, Betty said it was a lot like first grade. Everyone stood on their chairs, made a lot of noise, and went to play on the monkey bars at the end."
Busy man
Chuck Falcon, of Donaldsonville, says, "Retirement stories remind me of J.B. Castagnos. When I commented on all the projects he has going on, he said, 'It’s better to die with too much to do than live with nothing to do.'”
Play time
Regarding bus ride stories, Shooter Mullins says, "I rode the school bus from Terrebonne High to Frances T. Nicholls Junior College the first year FTN was open.
"We played a low-stakes game in the back of the bus, called 'kotch' (the game, not the bus).
"We used a deck of cards only up to the seven, and a hand consisted of three cards. That's all I can recall about it. Maybe one of your readers can help out."
George on language
Leon Minvielle, of New Iberia, says, "The letter in Saturday’s column from Charlie Anderson about 'flammable' and 'inflammable' reminded me of a George Carlin gag:
“'Flammable, inflammable, non-flammable. Heck, either it will flam or it won’t flam!'”
Salad that swims
Another "dining abroad" story, from Matt Lynch:
"On my first trip abroad as a young engineer working for Ethyl Corp. in 1992, I flew to a small town in Belgium.
"The next day, jet-lagged and homesick, I went to a small restaurant in search of something light and bland for my unhappy tummy.
"Perusing the menu, I came across a salad, 'fruit de mer.' Focusing only on the 'fruit' part, I ordered what I thought would be a light fruit salad.
"After a few minutes, the waiter placed a huge platter in front of me with all kinds of chilled seafood — shrimp, crabmeat, fish, clams, raw octopus, other unrecognizable seafood parts, you name it.
"I learned later that 'fruit de mer' translated as 'fruit of the sea.' I had ordered a seafood salad."
Special People Dept.
— Marie Noto, of Williamsburg Senior Living Community, Baton Rouge, celebrates her 92nd birthday Friday, August 12.
— Felicia and Leatus Still, of Walker, celebrate 57 years of marriage Sunday, August 14.
— Vance and Olivia Thomas, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 57th anniversary Sunday, August 14.
— Gwen and Dennis Gibbs, of Covington, celebrate 57 years of marriage Sunday, August 14.
— Roger and Juanita Sanford, of Zachary, will be married 50 years Friday, August 12. They will celebrate with friends and family Sunday, August 14.
— Trish and Richard Kaplan, of Baton Rouge, celebrate their 50th anniversary Saturday, August 13.
Spanish version
After our Wednesday mention of an Italian phrase describing idleness, we heard from Robert Day:
"There is also a Spanish phrase about doing nothing: 'Que lindo es hacer nada y depues descansar.'
"How lovely it is to do nothing and afterwards to rest."