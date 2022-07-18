A speed trap story with a happy ending, from Dees Veca, of Kenner:
"Many years ago, I was driving to Morgan City to visit my niece, who was moving to Indonesia with her husband and two daughters. Since they would be gone for Christmas, I had my car packed with gifts.
"Cruising along U.S. 90 at about 65 mph (the speed limit was 55), as I came down the overpass, I saw blue lights flashing at the bottom.
"The officer asked where I was going in such a hurry. I told him about the gifts in the back seat, hoping to get away with a warning.
"He said he understood how speed could get away from me in a big car, so he wanted me to set my cruise control to 55 mph.
"I explained I didn't know how to use the cruise control. He laughed, got in my car and set the control for me. He then told me to have fun in Morgan City, and drive safely.
"Stupidly, I asked him if I could possibly drive at least 60 mph. He said NO, that other officers down the way would be on the lookout for me."
In the pink
Jackie Carnes has a steak story for our collection:
"Certain family members, many years ago, insisted that their steaks be cooked well done. In restaurants, they'd send a steak back if it came to their table with any hint of pink.
"After several people tried to talk them into at least trying a bite of something a little less akin to shoe leather, a friend came up with an idea.
"He invited them to a candlelight dinner at his home.
"They raved over how fabulous the steaks were; best they'd ever had, etc.
"Halfway through the meal he turned on the overhead lights, and they saw the meat was only cooked to medium.
"Once they got over the shock, they admitted it was certainly better than well done."
King meets Buford
Speaking of beef, Lani Auster says, "The story about 'Whoppers, hold the buns' reminds me of my nephew.
"King, his golden retriever, was loved dearly, and spoiled.
"My nephew would drive through the local hamburger place and ask for two 'Big Bufords.'
"He would ask the server at the window to hand him one, then take the paper off the other one and hand it to King, patiently waiting in the back of the truck.
"The first time, she immediately closed the window. But she saw my nephew give the burger to King, who barked a big 'Thank you!'
"After that, it was routine. The server became friends with King, and automatically handed him one, sometimes throwing in some fries, no ketchup."
Grandma's helpers
A "Gotta love grandchildren" story, from Karen Poirrier, of Lutcher:
"Our family tradition is to celebrate each family member's birthday by dining at a restaurant of the celebrant's choice.
"Recently, we celebrated our youngest son David's birthday at the Grapevine Cafe and Gallery in Donaldsonville with his wife and their three children — Taylor, 21; Kenley, 8; and Kennison, 5.
"After the server took my order, Kennison, in a commanding voice, said, 'My grandmother likes her food hot!' To which Taylor and Kenley added in unison, 'Temperature hot!'"
Force of habit
Adding to our "fun nuns" stories is Keith Horcasitas, of Baton Rouge:
"The late Sister Fara Impastato was my 'Introduction to the Religions of the World' teacher at Loyola University in 1978.
"She was so charismatic and charming that I did two summers of volunteer work with some of her other sisters.
"While she normally did not wear a habit, she told us that when it came time to catch the streetcar in New Orleans, she always had one handy, because there was no charge for nuns!"